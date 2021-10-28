Europe Wants to Explore the Moon’s Commercial Opportunities in a Sustainable Way

Who would have thought, decades ago, that the Moon will become an important commercial asset? After the pioneering civilian space trips that took place in 2021, the commercial use of lunar resources is the next step, and Europe wants to make sure this will be done both efficiently and sustainably.
Plans to fly diamonds to the International Space Station for the first time, and introduce gas stations on the Moon, among others, confirm the fact that the outer space is being eyed not just for tourism, but for a wide range of commercial operations, and that it will no longer be limited to scientific research and governmental projects.
In anticipation of these future industrial projects, Airbus Defense and Space has joined forces with Air Liquide and ispace Europe, to create a non-profit organization that is supposed to support a sustainable way of using natural lunar resources, while also accelerating what is already known as “cislunar economy.”
EURO2MOON will become a platform where industry leaders, as well as institutions, can cooperate on future demonstration concepts and commercial programs, with the ultimate goal of creating a shared vision for “In Situ Resources Utilization” (ISRU) on the Moon.
“The Moon will present enormous opportunities over the coming decades both scientifically and economically,” said Andreas Hammer, Head of Space Exploration at Airbus. These opportunities, which will be explored through future projects, require more focus on issues such as long-duration transport, energy supplies, and life support – without these factors, a viable cislunar economy would not be possible.
EURO2MOON is based in Luxembourg and, according to Airbus, can be joined by any company or research institution with headquarters in the European Union, which can help develop the use of lunar resources.
EURO2MOON’s first honorary member is Jean Jacques Dordain, former General Director of the European Space Agency (ESA), while The European Space Resources Innovation Centre (ESRIC) is the first non-founding member.
