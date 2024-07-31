Europe's First-Ever Moon Rover Is So Small Aliens Could Step on It

I never thought there would come a time when so many private companies would be sending stuff to the Moon that it becomes difficult to keep track of them all. Yet here we are, ready to learn a thing or two about a micro-rover made in Luxembourg of all places, that will launch on board of a Japanese lander.
The Luxembourg Space Agency (LSA) is not something you may have heard about until now. That's because it is one of the youngest organizations of its kind, having been established in 2018. It doesn't actually plan its own missions, but rather funds projects of interest coming from private companies.
One such project is the micro-rover I mentioned earlier. It's called Tenacious, and it is the brainchild of a company called ispace Europe – that's a name we've come across before, as it is also involved, together with its Japanese sibling, in a NASA project, launched back in 2020, that aims to collect samples of lunar regolith.
The Americans are looking to learn more about the Moon and its composition as resources available on location will be crucial for the future of the Artemis program and our plans for the satellite. They call this in-situ resource utilization (ISRU), and it is a crucial component of any space mission currently being planned.
Four years ago NASA selected four companies, namely Lunar Outpost, Masten Space System, and the two ispace organizations to send hardware to the Moon to snatch regolith and provide imagery to NASA of the "collected material, along with data that identifies the collection location."
So far none of the companies involved in the project updated us on their work, except, of course, for ispace Europe, whose Tenacious rover was specifically built for the task. It's a tiny and unassuming machine, but one that is probably more than suitable for the task.
Tenacious is based on a previous design called Sorato, and it has a flimsy body made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CFRP) strong enough to survive the launch. And flimsy is all it needs, as it is only equipped with a forward-mounted HD camera that can cover 360 degrees, and a shovel.
The rover will be remotely controlled and instructed to use the shovel to collect the regolith samples. Once collected, they will be photographed with the camera, and the image send back to Earth for NASA to enjoy.
Once that mission is complete, the machine will continue to move about its landing zone, looking at whatever it finds there and mapping the area. There seem to be plans to make a rover family of the thing, as ispace says the wheeled vehicle will "continuously undergo advancements in artificial intelligence and swarm robotic functions." This should give it the ability to talk to other rovers and become "instrumental in extracting lunar resources."
As for the samples, they will somehow have to be delivered to NASA for study. As per the details of the deal announced four years ago, the space agency will pay ispace $5,000 for the samples, but we don't what that means in terms of quantity.
ispace will launch the Moon mission (the second in a series the company calls Hakuto-R) from Cape Canaveral in Florida by the end of the year using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The rover will be carried to the Moon by a Japanese-made lander called Resilience, alongside a series of other technologies supported by other parties involved in the Artemis program. The lander will also act as a comms relay between Earth and the rover.
The Hakuto-R Mission 2 is two years behind schedule (it was initially supposed to launch in 2022), but it is hoped it will accelerate ispace's schedule. It will also be the last time the current lander is the only one being used. Starting with Mission 3, currently scheduled to lift off in 2026, the company will deploy a new and more capable platform called Apex 1.0.
A third lander, something refered to as the Series 3, is currently in design stages over in Japan and it should be ready for duty by 2027, expanding the company's capabilities.
The rover stands just ten inches (26 cm) tall, 12 inches (31 km) wide, and 21 inches (54 cm) long. It weighs just 11 pounds (five kg) and rides on four wheels that have been designed in such a way as to "traverse lunar regolith in a stable manner."
Small as it may be, the Tenacious is the first-ever Moon rover to be designed in Europe - the company claims this is so despite the fact the machine uses tech developed by Tohoku University's Space Robotics Lab in Japan for the Google Xprize competition. Even so, its success may prove immensely valuable for a continent that is looking more and more intently at the sky.
