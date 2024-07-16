Europe's Extra Duties on Chinese BEVs Lead Us to Ask What a European BEV Producer Is

17 photos Photo: autoevolution

Several battery electric vehicle (BEV) buyers in Europe were surprised when the cars they wanted to purchase got more expensive. They shouldn't, considering that the European Union (EU) now charges "provisional countervailing duties" on electric cars imported from China on top of the 10% standard import tax. The surprise probably came from models they did not know were made in China, such as the Tesla Model Y, BMW iX3, or the Dacia Spring. The European Union states this is a way to protect "EU BEV producers," but is it?