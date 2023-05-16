Euro Tuner Thinks the C8 Corvette Stingray Would Look Better With Extra Carbon Fiber

There is not a big market for tuned Chevrolet Corvettes on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, but since some C8 Stingrays are calling Europe home, certain tuners want to cash in on the aftermarket trend. One such company is Larte Design, and they have already left their mark on several Corvettes. That list has now grown to include yet another one.
If the Avatar bits and pieces, which is the bundle's official name, look and sound somewhat familiar, then you're aware it's not a brand-new product. But the pictured sports car is, with its red look and carbon fiber add-ons. In fact, the lightweight material applied to the front, sides, and rear in the form of additional features meant to enhance the look of the C8 Stingray is the project's highlight as far as Larte Design is concerned anyway.
The work included replacing the front hood, which now has a more aggressive design, and giving the front bumper a few attachments, including that large apron. The front fenders have a few add-ons, and so do the doors. The side skirts are fatter than usual, and you can see extra carbon fiber at the rear, as well as the body kit's name in the shape of an emblem positioned above the license plate where the Corvette logo is usually found. The diffuser is new and comes with cutouts for the quad exhaust tips that now sit in the middle, and there is also a massive wing on deck.
Rounding off the makeover of this project are the aftermarket wheels that are probably still available in 20 and 21 inches. The Avatar body kit consists of 36 parts that take 10 hours to install. Interested parties will have to wait about two weeks for the parts to be delivered, and they suit the 2020-2023 model year C8 Stingray versions of the Chevrolet Corvette, which comes with a 6.2-liter V8 straight from the factory, developing 490 hp at 6,450 rpm. Order yours with the Z51 package or the performance exhaust system, and see that number climb to 495 hp, with the torque rated at 470 lb-ft (637 Nm).
Even though the output and thrust are not particularly hot in today's car world, which comprises much more powerful crossovers, the C8 Corvette Stingray is still very fast, taking less than three seconds to accelerate to sixty-two mph (100 kph) from rest. Flat-out, it will do 194 mph (312 kph). Before calling it a story, we have to tell you that the C8 'Vette looks better stock than dipped in Larte's carbon fiber barrel, but if you're still interested in these upgrades, then you should get in contact with them to find out how much everything costs.
