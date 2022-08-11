Euro Truck Simulator 2 – West Balkans DLC Gets New Screenshots

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is taking players to the West Balkans with the next DLC, SCS Software announced several months ago. Earlier this week, the studio revealed new screenshots from the upcoming DLC, yet no details about its release date has been provided.
For those unaware, the West Balkans DLC will include no less than 8 new countries, which makes it one of the biggest Euro Truck Simulator 2 expansions. Players will be able to explore and expand their trucking company to new countries, such as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia.
If you’ve been traveling through these parts of the world, you’ll probably be able to identify some of the locations included in the West Balkans DLC shown in the recently published screenshots.
Each of the maps included in the DLC will feature large cities and countryside landscapes filled with nature for players to explore. Of course, we’re expecting new industry, landmarks, road networks, nature, and a lot more content to be revealed by SCS Software.
Unfortunately, the new screenshots don’t come with a release date attached. Still, the studio did say that the large region in the DLC is still “very much in the early phases of development” and that its teams are “hard at work recreating this unique part of the world.”
Meanwhile, SCS Software recently released Montana, one of the most-anticipated DLC for American Truck Simulator. However, since the studio has different teams for each piece of new content it develops, it’s unlikely that the release of Montana will speed up development for the West Balkans DLC.
In any case, if you’re still playing Euro Truck Simulator 2, or simply wait for new content to arrive, make sure to add the West Balkans DLC to your Steam wishlist. It’s the best way to find out when the DLC will be released, but also any new details developers plan to reveal by until then.
If you’ve been traveling through these parts of the world, you’ll probably be able to identify some of the locations included in the West Balkans DLC shown in the recently published screenshots.
Each of the maps included in the DLC will feature large cities and countryside landscapes filled with nature for players to explore. Of course, we’re expecting new industry, landmarks, road networks, nature, and a lot more content to be revealed by SCS Software.
Unfortunately, the new screenshots don’t come with a release date attached. Still, the studio did say that the large region in the DLC is still “very much in the early phases of development” and that its teams are “hard at work recreating this unique part of the world.”
Meanwhile, SCS Software recently released Montana, one of the most-anticipated DLC for American Truck Simulator. However, since the studio has different teams for each piece of new content it develops, it’s unlikely that the release of Montana will speed up development for the West Balkans DLC.
In any case, if you’re still playing Euro Truck Simulator 2, or simply wait for new content to arrive, make sure to add the West Balkans DLC to your Steam wishlist. It’s the best way to find out when the DLC will be released, but also any new details developers plan to reveal by until then.