autoevolution

Euro-spec 2018 Ford Mustang Detailed, 12" Digital Instrument Cluster Is Standard

16 Aug 2017, 8:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Following the debut of the U.S.-spec 2018 Mustang at the beginning of the year, the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show will see Ford open up on what the European pony has to offer. The order banks, meanwhile, will open in late in the year, whereas production is scheduled to start sometime in the first quarter of 2018.
61 photos
2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang facelift2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack vs. pre-facelift S550 Mustang2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack vs. pre-facelift S550 Mustang2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack vs. Gen 6 Camaro2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack2018 Ford Mustang GT Orange Fury with Performance Pack
The official launch in Europe for the 2018 Ford Mustang is programmed for Q2 2018, and as expected, there are quite a few differences between it and the American pony. As highlighted by the Mustang 6G forum, a leaked document on the Euro-spec Mustang reveals that both the EcoBoost-powered and GT models will get clear reflectors in the headlights and clear taillights.

Hood vents are go for all 2018 model year vehicles, as is a fake gas cap on the rear panel. Tri-bar DRLs come standard, as does the digital instrument cluster that’s available as an option in the United States. The V8-powered GT ships with Michelin tires instead of yesteryear’s Pirelli rubber, with the 5.0-liter Coyote gaining between 15 and 25 horsepower from the current 421 HP.

Quad exhaust tips are standard on the Euro-spec 2018 Ford Mustang GT, as is the active valve exhaust system. Interestingly enough, the Ecoboost “loses a few HP but gets more torque” according to the document in question. Also new for the mid-cycle revamp are three exterior colors: Burgundy Velvet, Orange Fury, and Kona Blue. In terms of kit, the EU pony brags with LED headlights and fog lights, Pre-Collision Assist, Lane Assist, rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, leather center console, and kneepads.

The highlight options in for the European pony are a couple of new packages, the Carbon Package, performance rear spoiler, Shelby GT350 Mustang-derived MagneRide damping system, as well as Adaptive Cruise Control.

Watch this space for more 2018 Ford Mustang news as we get it, including developments on the long-awaited 2019 Shelby GT500 Mustang.
2018 Ford Mustang Europe Ford Mustang UK Ford pony car
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance