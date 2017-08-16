Euro-spec 2018 Ford Mustang Detailed, 12" Digital Instrument Cluster Is Standard

The official launch in Europe for the 2018 Ford Mustang is programmed for Q2 2018, and as expected, there are quite a few differences between it and the American pony. As highlighted by the Mustang 6G forum
, a leaked document on the Euro-spec Mustang reveals that both the EcoBoost-powered and GT models will get clear reflectors in the headlights and clear taillights.
Hood vents are go for all 2018 model year vehicles, as is a fake gas cap on the rear panel. Tri-bar DRLs come standard, as does the digital instrument cluster that’s available as an option in the United States
. The V8-powered GT ships with Michelin tires instead of yesteryear’s Pirelli rubber, with the 5.0-liter Coyote gaining between 15 and 25 horsepower from the current 421 HP
.
Quad exhaust tips are standard on the Euro-spec 2018 Ford Mustang GT, as is the active valve exhaust system. Interestingly enough, the Ecoboost “loses a few HP but gets more torque”
according to the document in question. Also new for the mid-cycle revamp are three exterior colors: Burgundy Velvet, Orange Fury, and Kona Blue
. In terms of kit, the EU pony brags with LED headlights and fog lights, Pre-Collision Assist, Lane Assist, rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, leather center console, and kneepads.
The highlight options in for the European pony are a couple of new packages, the Carbon Package
, performance rear spoiler, Shelby GT350 Mustang-derived MagneRide damping system, as well as Adaptive Cruise Control.
Watch this space for more 2018 Ford Mustang news as we get it, including developments on the long-awaited 2019 Shelby GT500 Mustang
.