Euro NCAP Reveals Its Top Performers in 2021, Aka the Safest Cars They Tested Last Year

4 Jan 2022, 10:56 UTC ·
From the semiconductor shortage to the ’19 thing’ crisis, 2021 was a very challenging year for the automotive industry, and not only. Nonetheless, despite the bumpy ride, many new vehicles were launched, and some of them have had their safety credentials put to the test by Euro NCAP.
Now that the year ended, the European safety specialists have disclosed their top performers out of the 33 new cars that they crash tested, 22 of which were awarded a maximum 5-star rating.

Divided into six different categories, it was the Mercedes-Benz EQS that scored big. The brand’s flagship electric sedan that rivals the likes of the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, and Tesla Model S was declared the big winner in the ‘Executive’ and ‘Pure Electric’ categories, followed in both instances by the Polestar 2.

The ‘Small Off-Road’ category was won by the Nissan Qashqai, which managed to beat the zero-emission Volkswagen ID.4, and in the ‘Large Off-Road’, it was the Skoda Enyaq iV electric crossover that was declared the big winner, with the silver medal going to the BMW iX. The new-gen Skoda Fabia won the ‘Small Family Car’ category, with no runner-up, and the Toyota Yaris Cross was declared the safest ‘Small MPV’, having beaten the Volkswagen Caddy.

We saw quite a number of new car models coming to the market [in 2021], many of them electric or hybrid, and many of them achieving five-star ratings despite the demanding requirements,” said Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen. “Well done to the winners, as well as to the runners-up, some of which were very close contenders for the top slot in their respective categories.

Euro NCAP will continue to crash-test a variety of new cars this year too, and as usual, autoevolution will be sharing their results with you in our dedicated hub here.
