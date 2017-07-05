Euro NCAP Gives 5 Stars To The 2017 Opel Insignia

More on this:

1 Opel Wants To Attract Buyers From The Premium Segment With The Insignia

2 Driven: 2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport 2.0 Turbo 4x4

3 Opel Starts Manufacturing Second Generation Insignia

4 Second Generation Opel Insignia Showcased In Geneva, Its Wagon Brother Joins It

5 2018 Opel Insignia Country Tourer Spied For The First Time