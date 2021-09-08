Euro NCAP Awards Five Stars to Nio ES8, Lynk & Co 01, and Toyota Mirai

It does not matter how much things change with time: people will often stick with preconceptions for as long as possible. Ask the average Joe about how safe EVs, FCEVs, or Chinese cars are, and they will tell you they’re dangerous. Euro NCAP begged to disagree and awarded the Nio ES8, Lynk & Co 01, and Toyota Mirai with five stars. Put in another way: they are among the safest cars you can buy in Europe nowadays.

46 photos