Euro Ford Mustang Gets Bullit Upgrades, 1,000 Watts Sound System

In the nearly three years since it entered the European market, the Ford Mustang was sold to some 35,000 people. Adding to the global success of the nameplate, this achievement makes the Mustang the best selling sports coupe in the world.

Just as its 5.0-liter V8 brother, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost variant will from now on make use of the Active Valve Performance Exhaust system. With a flip of a switch, drivers would now be able to change the sound made by the car’s exhaust.



There are several exhaust modes in the Ford Mustang: normal, sport, track and snow/wet, and dragstrip, plus a customizable mode which can be edited by the driver via the 12-inch all-digital LCD instrument panel. An additional quiet mode can be used in areas or at times when the noise tolerance of the people nearby is at its lowest.



For the 5.0-liter



But the icing on the cake will be the addition of the new B&O PLAY audio system, capable of breaking glass with its 1,000 watts of power scattered through the air via the 12 speakers - three-way front door speakers and a dual-voice coil subwoofer.



To round up the changes for this year, Ford says the new Mustang will also be available in two new colors, Velocity Blue and Need for Green.



“Continuous improvement and innovation have been a huge part of Mustang’s success during the past 54 years,” said Roelant de Waard,. Ford Europe marketing vice president.



“Our latest upgrades deliver even more character and driving appeal for fans of this iconic car.”



