Euphony – Flying Like a Private Jet – Acoustic Innovation From Safran Seats and Devialet

First class flight has now a new landmark: seats with high-quality built-in audio system, for a private jet feeling. Named to strengthen the definition, Euphony is designed to please the ears in the most harmonious way, while admiring the sunset from the plane's porthole.
Luxury passengers can now experience a more enjoyable flight, in the ambiance of their favourite music or desired podcast, no longer interfered by the background noise of the cabin crew or the whispers of the other participants. Especially for long flights, there is nothing more unpleasant than getting tired at the destination, with a head full of unwanted noise. Yes, headphones are a solution, but what if everything was lighter and more natural?
This innovation came to life thanks to the patented acoustic technologies and acoustic tuning expertise of Devialet company, in partnership with Safran Seats, one of the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft seats. What makes the seats special are the two Devialet bespoke loudspeakers on each side of a standard sized headrest, which give the passenger a clear sound like water and a sharp fidelity. The system has also an intuitive side, adjusting its settings according to the noise level in the cabin, and regardless of the passenger's movements.
The new technology will be revealed at the Aircraft Interiors Exhibition this week, followed by its first in-flight service outing in 2023.
"Our partnership with Devialet, a world leading acoustic company, brings one more option for our airline customers to customize their seat out of a wide range of options available across our full range of products" - Quentin Munier, Safran Seats EVP Strategy & Innovation.
This year in March, Safran has been named as one of the 100 most innovative groups in the world, according to the "Top 100 Global Innovators" 2022 ranking, published on February 23 by Clarivate Analytics.
