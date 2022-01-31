Eugene Levy Is the “Thrill Driver” Behind the Wheel of 2023 Nissan Z in Super Bowl Teaser

Multi-Emmy award-winning actor Eugene Levy can always manage to make you laugh, but can you see him do a James Bond driving scene? That's right, not many of us can, but Nissan found the best way to portray that when they let him behind the wheel of the all-new 2023 Nissan Z.
Japanese company Nissan is announcing its return to Super Bowl advertising with a fun, thrilling ad. The company worked with actor Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek). But Levy, known for his comedy roles is now the Thrill Driver in a star-studded thirty-second teaser ad for the Super Bowl. He stars alongside Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead, Black Panther) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Army of the Dead), who get more spotlight in a different 15-second video.
Gurira's character is called Hotshot, who expertly drives a motorcycle in the action-packed movie, with Bautista (Pointman) in the pillion. Okay, not expertly, because we see him fly through the air as she tells him to “hang on” as she’s braking. But that's mainly his fault.
“It’s time for this dragon to fly,” Levy’s edgy and cool character says as he’s shifting gears in the teaser for the Super Bowl ad.
Surrounded by motorcycles, helicopters, and Mad Max-style modded vehicles, the yellow Nissan Z is the one that truly stands out. Although it’s not officially available for purchase yet, Nissan estimates customers will be able to take it home starting this spring.
The 2023 Nissan Z comes with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that delivers 400 horsepower (405 ps) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque, and it will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions.
Nissan brand ambassador Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) is also to appear in the upcoming “big game” spot.
And the vehicle is powerful enough to make Eugene Levy switch from the funny guy to almost James Bond-level, and, I don’t know about you, but now I’m really curious to see him as an action movie hero.
