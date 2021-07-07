Estrella Concept Has Three Hulls Because Every Other Superyacht Is Boring

According to automotive and transport designer Yeojin Jung, in her BA project at the Coventry University, UK, there are more than 5,000 superyachts in the world, but not one could hold a candle to her proposal for the most extravagant, luxurious and unique. Plus, all these superyachts are boring and, quite frankly, not even that easy on the eye.
While trimarans are not uncommon in naval design, this three-hull megayacht would still stand out. It’s called Estrella because, from up above, it resembles a star or the letter Y. However, Jung cites cantilevered architecture as the direct source of inspiration.
The secondary hulls, which serve as floaters to the main hull, would have no other apparent purpose than that of offering guests two extra platforms for taking in the breathtaking views and find that perfect sense of communion with nature that the world’s richest are so desperate after. It would, according to the designer, make them “understand” and better appreciate the environment they’re exploring.
this superyacht would target as potential owner one of the UHNWIs, wherein UHNWI stands for Ultra High net worth individual. In 2018, there were 226,450 UHNWIs, which “shows that there is a large possibility of future growth for the industry.” Not that it needed to be said, but there’s always a market for the most outrageous project for the world’s one-percenters.
Estrella would be one such project. With an overall length of 104.28 meters (342 feet), the Superyacht would have a main beam of 14 meters (46 feet). The hull would be aluminum and, to counter issues of balance caused by splitting the main hull into two other hulls, there would be a ship stabilizers system and fin stabilizers on both sides of the center hull, it can counterbalance all hulls.
This seems like a lot of effort to solve a problem caused by the very design of the vessel, but remember, Estrella is not for the common folk who just happen to have a few millions to spare on a superyacht. This is something for those select few seeking outstanding experiences, which can only be achieved through ownership of unprecedented creations. To them, overcomplicating stuff comes with the territory of owning something that makes them different.
Guest capacity would be of 20, while a 35-person crew would be necessary for maintenance and service. Jung doesn’t offer a look at the interior of this unique superyacht, but it’s with good reason: her goal was to deliver “a mixture of feasible and innovative layout [that would provide] an intimate experience with nature,” so there was no need to detail the interior design as well.
striking superyacht, whether real or digital. It’s gorgeous and sleek, futuristic and fancy-looking enough to make the likes of Jeff Bezos (*randomly named here) go “I want a couple of those!” More importantly, it helps to show that naval design doesn’t have to be straightforward or in line with what has been done before, that it can step outside of established norms and still be functional, albeit more complicated.
Estrella Superyacht is imagined with a hybrid diesel engine, and a cruising speed of 15 knots. Jung doesn’t say, but give the star-shape, it wouldn’t be extraordinarily fast. It would probably have long range, because, after all, you don’t pay a gazillion dollars on such a striking superyacht and not be able to take it to all four corners of the world.
Project Estrella Superyacht has been recognized with the A’ Design Award for 2021.
