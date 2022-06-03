Essential Google Maps Feature No Longer Available on Android Auto

As the most popular navigation app on Android Auto, Google Maps obviously has a huge userbase, so every little change that Google introduces potentially impacts millions of people.
But a recent tweak that Google has apparently rolled out without an official announcement is causing a lot of confusion on Android Auto.
More specifically, it looks like the satellite view is no longer available in Google Maps on Android Auto, with the option missing completely from the settings screen.
Users who turned to Google’s forums to signal the change explain that it all happened after a recent Android Auto update, but there’s a chance the satellite mode has actually been pulled in a recent version of Google Maps.
However, this doesn’t mean the satellite view is gone for good.
As it turns out, some users can still see this feature on Android Auto, so there’s a good chance that this quiet change has been specifically implemented only for some users with a very simple goal: to help deal with a recent bug discovered in Google Maps.
Not a long time ago, it was discovered that Google Maps was freezing on Android Auto, and after further investigation, users discovered that the culprit was none other than the satellite view. Disabling it brought things back to normal, with Google Maps working properly for everybody on Android Auto.
Given this option is no longer available on Android Auto, Google has probably removed it on purpose specifically to help deal with this glitch. But of course, a confirmation hasn’t been offered, so you’d better take everything with a pinch of salt for now.
One thing is certain, though. The satellite view in Google Maps is missing for some users on Android Auto, and given the feature has been removed from the app, there’s nothing you can do to bring it back.
In the meantime, Google has remained completely tight-lipped on the whole thing.
