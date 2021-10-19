Essential Android Auto Feature Broken Down Because God Knows Why

While the general reliability of Android Auto is slowly improving, and some say Google’s app is much better than Apple’s own rival, this doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is always working exactly as you’d expect it to work.
And the best example comes today from none other than phone calls, an essential feature of Android Auto that’s supposed to make driving and talking with someone else via your mobile device much more convenient.
As you could easily figure out, phone calls on Android Auto are routed through the car speakers, and using the microphone in the cabin, the experience overall is as straightforward as it can be.
Only when it works, though, as some users are now complaining they’re losing the audio for phone calls, and of course, nobody knows exactly why this is happening.
Some of those who turned to Google’s forums to report this behavior claim the audio works just fine on Android Auto, so they can listen to music on Spotify without any issues, but whenever a phone call connects, the sound is simply lost.
The person at the other end of the line can hear what they’re saying, but on the other hand, Android Auto users hear nothing, and disconnecting the app and using Bluetooth is most often the fastest workaround. And obviously, this shows the culprit is Android Auto itself, though, at this point, it’s not exactly clear why this is happening.
Google has already stepped in and asked for more information to figure out what may be the cause of the whole thing, but unsurprisingly, a fix isn’t yet available. And what’s worse, there’s not even an ETA as to when this fix could see the daylight, So, for now, users are stuck with the typical workarounds that everybody comes down to when something doesn’t work as expected on Android Auto.
However, one thing worth trying is downgrading the app to an earlier release, especially if you’re sure Android Auto is the culprit. Here are all the latest releases, should you want to give this idea a try.
