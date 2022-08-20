Espresso Is a Teeny Tiny House Filled With Clever Design Hacks

This house was built by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a custom builder based in Columbus, Ohio. Over the years, the team from MTL has created many incredible mobile homes. Their work was even featured on HGTV, NBC, and the Today Show. We've also covered several models with unique designs that make small feel big.
Espresso seems to be yet another cleverly-designed MTL tiny home that maximizes space. The house is based on the company's Mohican model, and it measures 20 ft (6 meters) in length. On the outside, it appears to be quite small, but Espresso packs a punch – exactly like the strong coffee drink from which it gets its name.
This dwelling sits on a double-axle trailer, and it features a black exterior with natural wood accents. The interior is filled with light thanks to the numerous large windows that surround the home. Its ingenious layout makes space stretch further into the small home.
Across the table is a set of stairs that leads to the loft. These stairs feature numerous cubbyholes – from small to big – that can be used to store different items. And if that's not enough, a little bit further ahead is a custom cabinet with open shelves that hides a large closet. That's where owners can hang their clothes and put away their belongings.
Next to this area is a gorgeous kitchen that has everything you need to prepare a nice meal. It's equipped with a black sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a microwave, and a mini-fridge with a freezer. Just like the rest of the house, there are plenty of cabinets and drawers that can be used to store the cookware. The kitchen also features a generous butcher block countertop that is placed in front of two large windows, allowing dwellers to enjoy the views.
Other features included in this tiny house are a mini-split AC unit and a propane water heater. Unfortunately, the company doesn't mention the price for Espresso. That's mainly because MTL's models are highly customizable, and the price depends on the materials, finishes, appliances, and options chosen.
It is worth mentioning that the Mohican model starts at $79,000, so Espresso should start around the same price. However, if you want to find out the exact cost of a tiny, you can use the Quote Builder tool on the company's website.
