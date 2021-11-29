Epure Race Electric Enduro Bike Has It All, Even Regenerative Braking

One team that's been running with the electric movement is Electric Motion (EM), a crew out of France with several years in designing, tuning, and manufacturing electric enduro motorcycles that are just as effective as their gas-guzzling cousins.
Now, this crew has been in the news quite a bit, even on autoevolution, just a few days ago, actually, where we met the 2022 Epure. Well, this time around, we will be getting to know the Epure's bigger sibling, the Epure Race, an electric enduro bike with some neat tricks up its sleeve.
If you caught a whiff of the Epure recently, then you may have a decent idea of what to expect from the Race edition. But then again, this bike has a few extras that the plain Epure doesn't, like, let's say, regenerative braking.
Yes, folks, the two-wheeled EV in front of you includes an option for regenerative braking. This may not be a big deal for cars and the likes, for this sport, this feature ensures that you get the most out of your track and/or trail. Because the Race only offers a range of 26.5 miles (42.6 kilometers), this feature should be most welcome to future owners.
How tough? Well, EM made sure their products perform in the market they're intended to. They equipped the Race with their proprietary mid-mounted motor running under 50.4 volts. But, the real treat this motor offers are 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque and 11 kW (14.75 hp) of peak power.
There is no added or missing zero; that's 442 lb-ft of torque coming out of a motor half the size of the turkey I just deep-fried. Now you're starting to get the idea behind EM and the work they do. With the addition of a hydraulic diaphragm clutch, Race is ready to deliver that torque when you need it and can offer a top speed of 43.5 mph (70 kph).
Mounted right above the motor and feeding power into it is a battery pack with lithium-ion cells and 1,875 Wh of juice. You already know how much range you'll get with this pack, but you also know what sort of powerhouse it's feeding. Once out of juice, you can be up and running in 2 hours and 15 minutes.
For control and grip, EM equips the Race with Michelin X11 Trials tires, and aside from the engine brake that brings the regen feature, this bike also features Braktec Caliper brakes with 182 millimeters (7.2 inches) disc on the front and 150 millimeters (5.9 inches)on the rear.
Other than that, it's up to you to see if the Epure Race is fit for your needs. If you do, you'll have to dish out 10,899 USD (9,629 EUR at current exchange rates) to own one of these buggers. But at the end of the day, to have 442 lb-ft of torque coming out of something that barely makes a sound is pretty amazing, no matter the industry.
