Epic Audi RS6 vs. Lamborghini Urus Track Battle Is a Top Gear Specialty

There are probably about a dozen big YouTube videos featuring the Lamborghini Urus and some fast Audi. However, there's only one Top Gear track battle between the super-SUV and the new Audi RS6 Avant. It's very entertaining in a non-objective kind of way.
You see, there's a reason Top Gear used to be the benchmark for car-related content. The TV show is pure, polished entertainment that can almost be confused for a review. You arrive home from your part-time job in your cheap old car and feed your soul on how exciting life could be if you had a supercar.
You don't want some guy standing next to the car for 20 minutes while showing you a plastic engine cover. No, it needs to be exciting to the point of causing epilepsy, and this snipped from Top Gear Series 29 is a perfect example of that. It starts with Chris Harris doing exposition on the RS6, a car everybody knows he loves. Meanwhile, the camera pans over every sexy crease while blue studio lighting pops on top of the red widebody wagon.
What next? Obviously, some drifting; it wouldn't be a Chris Harris video otherwise. And just when you start to believe this is the best thing since sliced cheese, somebody needs to contradict him and claim SUVs are the future and the Urus is much cooler. Italian V8 sounds and more glossy studio shots follow.
After that, the Top Gear format demand you make fun of the other guy's car, followed by some personal insults. And because the budget is usually blown on editing and special effects, the track battle which follows is usually less entertaining to watch. Even so, it's amazing how close the Urus comes to the lapping performance of the wagon, and in a straight line, it's repeatedly proven to be faster.
