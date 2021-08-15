SEE Project Imagines a Gorgeous, Hybrid Superyacht With Walls of Glass and Five Pools

EPA Confirms 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness With Naturally Aspirated Boxer Engine

Accidentally confirmed by Subaru of New England on March 23rd, the Forester Wilderness has been teased by Subaru at the beginning of August. Originally expected with the 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer from the Outback Wilderness, the compact crossover actually features an aspirated 2.5-liter, which may be underwhelming for some people. 66 photos



We aren’t sure about those upgrades, but in addition to more ground clearance, Subaru is certain to equip the newcomer with all-terrain rubber boots. The 2022 model year Outback Wilderness, for reference, features 9.5 inches (24.1 centimeters) and 225/65 by 17-inch Yokohama Geolandr G015 tires. In other words, those numbers convert to 28.5 inches in diameter.



Another way the Wilderness differs from lesser Outback variants is the



The Outback Wilderness brings the point home with the ladder-type roof rack system that offers a static load rating of 700 pounds (318 kilograms), just enough to safely use a roof-top tent after a day of adventuring. Inspired by the scenery of U.S. national parks and the automaker’s rallying heritage, Geyser Blue is an exclusive paint color for the Wilderness grade.



Rated at 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque from 2,000 to 4,800 revolutions per minute, the FA24F engine makes this crosswagon that more appealing than the Forester Wilderness. By comparison, the FB25D outputs 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet (239 Nm) at 4,400 rpm. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, outgoing versions of the Forester average 29 miles per gallon combined or 8.1 liters per 100 kilometers. The off-road trim level makes do with 26 miles to the gallon or 9.0 liters per 100 kilometers, most likely because of the off-road upgrades.

