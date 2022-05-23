Eos-12 Camper Trailer Brandishes American Glamping Muscle for No Less Than $75K

I recently came across an RV manufacturer from out in Breckenridge, Colorado, Boreas Campers; born some time after 2013 when Matt Reichel decided it was time to embark upon a different lifestyle, the adventurous kind. While "ski bumming" and blasting around on MTBs, it was only a matter of time until he felt the need for a mobile habitat, later creating his own machine in a garage. In 2018, Boreas hit the national level and expanded to numerous dealerships throughout the U.S.
Today, their story continues, and one camper we are honored with is their most decked out and expensive option, the Eos-12, a mobile habitat like very few around from American manufacturers. Personally, I feel it brings the rugged and bulletproof feel that Australian campers are known for.
And we all know how everything in Australia is basically trying to kill you. Luckily, the U.S. has fewer deadly species of critters and a gentler climate, in some areas that is. Still, this didn't stop Boreas from building a camper that could withstand sandstorms, snowstorms, rock gardens, and possibly even a charging buffalo smashing into its side. Sure, it may not look the same after a buffalo or bear encounter, but you get the idea.
How is this achieved? Well, there's a reason why Boreas is asking you to drop at least $75,000 (€70,200 at current exchange rates) on this sucker, and all of that begins with a construction that doesn't include one bit of wood in it - just composites and metals make up the Eos. And yes, it is an all-season camper, even with the pop-up roof.
Passing a final turn, you find yourself staring at a river. After crossing to the other side, the group decides to set up camp. With stabilizers in place, you begin to unload your Eos, in the process removing cargo, campsite tables and chairs, e-bikes, kayaks, portable solar panels... you get the idea.
With everything unraveled, it's time to access the interior. This is also another space that will differ from other American campers of this size and capability. With a lifted roof, 6.5 feet (1.98 meters) of standing room is available, but the big deal is the wet bath and sleeping space for up to five guests (with an additional child bunk). This internal space is also made possible because Boreas chose to include the galley outside the camper, accessible via a couple of rear hatches and protected by an awning during cooking sessions.
this manufacturer isn't messing around. The Eos is loaded with goodies like 300 watts of solar power, batteries, controllers and inverters, and a Truma Combi Eco Plus furnace and water heater. Not to mention 40 gallons (182 liters) of greywater and 50 gallons (227 liters) of freshwater, plus a filtration system. Yeah, that'll do it if you ask me.
When I initially saw the $75K asking price for the Eos, I was surprised. Still, after getting to know what this puppy is equipped with and how it'll change our lives, I felt as though the U.S. is starting to take things a bit more seriously in terms of building habitats suitable for more than just a glamping season or two.
Now, here's a bit of something I found rather fun and neat. Boreas advertises their Eos-12 for $75K; great. But I was able to track down a dealership that has one of these buggers ready to go starting at $65K. I've no idea what that's about, but I felt you may want to know.
