E.ON's New "Future Is Electric" Campaign Corrects One Key Aspect in Mad Max

That meant that scenes of ragged cars racing through the desert would forever make us think of George Miller's film, particularly when the vehicles in question also happen to have guys with electric guitars riding in the back. All you need to make this a proper Mad Max movie is Tom Hardy
grunting a little and you're done.
E.ON didn't have the budget to get Mr. Hardy onboard for its latest commercial for the "Future is electric" campaign, but it checked pretty much all the other boxes. Except there's one very important twist: since this is the future we're talking about, all the vehicles in this Mad Max alternate universe are electric.
You would never have thought an electric guitar could be used to make such convincing engine sounds, but you can thank E.ON for this revelation. Going further back, you might also thank Elon
as well, but that's an entirely different story.
The reason behind this advertisement is somewhat featured in the clip, even though only briefly. The German energy company has just announced it plans to have 10,000 fast charging points installed throughout Europe by 2020.
At first, they would offer 150 kW of charging power, but a modular upgrade allows them to boost that to up to 350 kW. With the target set to 2020, they would come just in time for the numerous battery-powered models announced by almost all major European manufacturers including Audi, BMW
, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen.
The news comes just days after the joint venture between BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen
for developing a network of ultra-fast charging points (400 kW) finally got a name: Ionity. However, when it comes to developing the infrastructure needed for electric vehicles - particularly in Europe - there is plenty of room for everybody.