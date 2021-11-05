Environmental Group Accuses Mercedes of Using Defeat Devices on Diesel Vehicles

5 Volkswagen Discovers High CO2 Levels on 800,000 Cars, Some TSI Engines May Be Affected

German environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) has published a report that claims that the Daimler Group employs a defeat device in its diesel engines. Their claims are backed by an analysis of a vehicle made by expert Felix Domke. We have the full report. 76 photos



That model had 95.708 kilometers (ca. 59,470 miles) on the clock and was fitted with a six-cylinder engine of the OM 642 type. The 2.987 cubic-centimeter (ca. 182 cui) V6 unit provided 254 horsepower (190 kW ) and was rated to be a Euro 6 power plant. It is worth mentioning that it has since been replaced by an inline-six-cylinder unit.



Mind you, the entire accusation relies on a single-vehicle being examined. The organization motivates the relevance of its analysis through the fact that vehicle manufacturers can also use the same registration data for a particular engine across several different models. The same type of engine could be found in the GLC, GL, G Class, other versions of the E-Class, and other



According to the expert analysis, the vehicle exceeded its rated emissions in the real world by a factor of 10x when compared to its rated results in the laboratory. In total, Felix Domke found several "defeat devices," as he described them.



These “defeat devices” turn off or reduce the power of some emissions control devices in certain moments, such as limiting the amount of



Other “defeat devices” relied their operation on an "aging factor," which lowered the point where these devices would be turned off or calculated the age of the vehicle and gradually reduced the effectiveness of its emissions control devices, DUH claimed.



Previous accusations against Mercedes-Benz targeted its four-cylinder diesel engines with an SCR filter and AdBlue. At the time, Daimler officials explained that those systems were there to protect the longevity of the engine and its emissions control systems. Various critics of car manufacturers claim that companies rely on too many loopholes and exceptions when their emissions control systems can be turned off.



Download attachment: Mercedes E350T Emission system analysis (PDF)

