autoevolution

Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of

27 Nov 2019, 12:26 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Editorial
Oh, what a brave new world. Imagine riding the train home from work, walking the rest of the way while breathing in clean air, listening to the sound of the city and the chirping of birds, and taking in the beautiful, green sights.
It’s an amazing prospect, one that could only happen if we cut private car ownership out of the equation. Industry analysts believe that car ownership will become a thing of the past in the following years, because ride-sharing will become a much cheaper and efficient means of transport. Idealists would have you believe that it will happen because communities will start banning private cars, until entire cities and countries become completely car-free.

Most countries already have at least a handful of cities where vehicular traffic is restricted or limited considerably, particularly in tourist or historic areas. There are islands with a small number of residents that haven’t seen a car on their roads in decades. Imagine that.

It’s not that people can’t live without cars, but rather that they won’t. Despite claims that millennials are turning their backs on the auto industry, they’re still buying cars. Their kids will probably do the same, as will their kids’ kids, and so on.

One real estate developer from the U.S. aims to build the first residential community in the country with a ban on privately-owned cars. A literal ban on cars. It's building a 1,000-resident community that will open in the fall of 2020, complete with everything from ride-sharing services (cars, scooters, bikes, the works) to public transit and easily accessible shopping centers. And zero parking spaces, because not a single one of those residents will own a car.

The idea is glorious and with a very obvious appeal: by removing privately owned cars from the equation, Culdesac Tempe (the first community will be in Arizona, but they’re eyeing nationwide expansion from here) is replacing pavement with greenery. It’s bringing the city back to the people, after it was taken over by cars. It’s offering a better-quality life where you don’t spend time stuck in traffic, breathing in toxic fumes and dying slowly from it. Who wouldn’t want that?

It’s not that such an idea is not admirable or even desirable, but rather that it implies a shift in society that society is simply not prepared for. Drastic times call for drastic measures, indeed, but this is too drastic whichever way you look at it. We’ve been living, eating, working, and breathing in cars for so long that we’ve come not to be able to imagine a future in which we wouldn’t (or couldn’t) own one.

Radical ideas always have a short lifespan, even when they’re inspired by a crisis and the need to take radical action. History has taught us that, time and time again. They are a logical, defensive reaction that is completely understandable and even justified, but people don’t do well with extremes.

No-car communities and cities will probably appear here and there, and there will be enough people willing to buy a home and move there, but they will live in a bubble. Their reality will be a car-free one, but they will be surrounded by other communities and cities where people are still largely dependent on a family vehicle. Once outside their bubble, they will still need a car to get by.

It’s true, cars are a major contributing factor to the climate crisis. It’s true, the auto industry and us, the consumers, need to start thinking outside the box if we still want to have a planet to live on in a few decades. We need to be more responsible for our private car use, we need to give alternative means of transport a chance, we need to switch to electric, reduce our carbon footprint.

We could use more trees and greenery instead of parking lots and highways, we could do with the extra exercise and less of the stress of private car ownership, we could be healthier and happier.

However, banning cars is not the way to get there. Banning something has hardly ever worked for mankind, let history be a lesson in this sense.
climate change real estate ride sharing ban on cars US no-car car free
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Things You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie CarThings You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Samurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of ArtSamurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of Art
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through IngenuitySix Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through Ingenuity
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day