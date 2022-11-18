Entire Formula 1 Grid Went Out for Sebastian Vettel's Farewell Dinner

This summer, four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel announced his decision to retire at the end of the 2022 Formula One season. Now, with one race left, the entire Formula 1 grid went out for a farewell dinner.
Over the weekend, Sebastian Vettel will compete in his final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. He has made a big impact in the sport (with four back-to-back championships from 2010 to 2013), but also with his teammates. That’s why the entire grid, all 20 drivers, gathered together for dinner to celebrate him.
Their night out took place before the first day of practice at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. And most of the drivers posted several pictures on social media to show their tributes.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ Lewis Hamilton, who is close to Sebastian, wrote, “We’ve come a long way as drivers and continue to grow as men. Despite whatever may happen on the track we grow and become better each day. Us all coming together to celebrate life and Seb’s amazing career in F1 is truly a night I’ll never forget.”
Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc noted “that was fun,” with his teammate, Carlos Sainz sharing the sentiment, adding that they're all “Decent drivers, better people!"
Over the last few days, there have been many tributes for Vettel. Alpine’s driver Fernando Alonso, 41, who was a longtime rival of Vettel’s, will wear a special helmet in his honor this weekend. On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton predicted the 35-year-old German driver would get back on the grid, similar to what Alonso did a few years back. Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen expressed his gratitude after Vettel checked on him after he was hospitalized after a crash in last year’s British Grand Prix.
Sebastian Vettel won’t be the last one leaving at the end of this race. Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher, and Nicholas Latifi won’t return for the 2023 Formula One season. You can check the future lineup here.
