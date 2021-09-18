2 Someone Bought and Restored Annette Funicello’s ‘57 Thunderbird and Didn’t Know

Entire Classic Car Collection, Including 4 Ford Model Ts, Willed to Charity

It’s not that often these days that we come across an uplifting, motivational, feel-good story. This is one of those rare times: George Allen, aka Chips, a passionate classic car collector, willed his entire collection to charity. 16 photos



As Charlie Sheen would say back in the day, #winning. It’s true, the collection did not count on dozens of items or impress through variety. It only listed seven items, but four of them were Ford Model T s built between 1911 and 1921. The others were a 1969 Austin Morris Mini-Minor MkII Countryman, a 1981 Austin Mini Clubman automatic, and a 1991 Ford Sierra Estate. But Allen, who passed away last year at 94, could have willed them all to his family, and he chose not to do so.Allen, also known in Halstead, UK as Chips, had a soft spot for Model Ts, which he indulged whenever he got the chance and budget. Introduced to classics once he joined the family’s scrap metal business, he was a regular at classic car meets and events in the area. In his final year, he considered leaving his remaining cars to museums or even to family members, but he eventually decided on using them to do some good.According to the Gazette-News , his niece handled the sale of the entire lot. It went under the hammer this week and fetched £58,000 (approximately $80,000 at the current exchange rate), well over the highest estimate. The money will go directly to charity, to local organizations like the Cancer Research, British Heart Foundation, Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, and the RSPCA.Photos in the gallery show that at least one of the Fords was a restoration project, while every item in the collection was in need of some TLC. That doesn’t take away anything from Chips’ amazing gesture: with one final decision, he was able to hand over his cars to fellow enthusiasts who will appreciate them, and raise money for worthwhile causes.As Charlie Sheen would say back in the day, #winning.