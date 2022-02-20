Entertain Yourself and Kids With This Simple and Amazing Rubber Band Drag Racer

Let's face it, autoevolution is an automotive-inclined website, so what else did you expect to find in this article except for instructions on how to build your very own rubber band drag racer? That's right, and if you have kids, give them a nudge after you've learned how to make one.
The project before you is the work of a craftsman who goes by JasonAlex on instructables. Because this is the only project available on the webpage, there isn't anything more we know about the designer. But that doesn't make the work any less meaningful.
Now, I chose to bring to light something like this because of its simplicity; it can literally be put together by a five-year-old. Of course, under the watchful eye of an adult because some steps require cutting, using a power drill, and a glue gun.
To build the racer, you'll need scissors, the power drill, glue gun, 17 popsicle sticks, some craft cubes, two craft wheels which will be used as the rear wheels, four bottle caps, two dowels, one zip tie, and as many rubber bands as you like.
the process includes putting together the wheels and requires you to drill a hole in the bottlecaps and craft wheel. This step is recommended to be done by an adult or at least under adult supervision. Set the wheels aside once this is finished because it's time to build the frame.
For the frame, everything starts with nothing more than seven popsicle sticks. Once those have been secured to one another using the glue gun, the instructions then require you to add the six cubes. It may be difficult to see where things are going at this stage, but the next step clears things up.
Once the cubes are in place, it's time to take care of the rear wheel construction. With a straw and a pair of scissors, hubs are to be cut out and glued in place to support the axle when it's mounted. On top of the cubes, more popsicle sticks are placed, mirroring the frame below to give it a three-dimensional feel.
The only step now is the propulsion system. To complete it, you must add the zip tie to the rear axle and cut it right above the fastener. This piece will eventually hold the rubber band in place as you wind up the car.
At the front of the racer, three rubber bands are tied together in sequence so that they may reach the zip tie and allow you to wrap them around the axle for tension. All you have to do now is let it go and see who ends up doing the household chores.
Sure, it may not be the head-turning project of the year, but with how cheap and easily you can build one of these drag racers, you won't feel at all bad when you smash it into your living room wall or your pet chews it up. Best of all, you and your children will have created something; that alone is priceless.
The project before you is the work of a craftsman who goes by JasonAlex on instructables. Because this is the only project available on the webpage, there isn't anything more we know about the designer. But that doesn't make the work any less meaningful.
Now, I chose to bring to light something like this because of its simplicity; it can literally be put together by a five-year-old. Of course, under the watchful eye of an adult because some steps require cutting, using a power drill, and a glue gun.
To build the racer, you'll need scissors, the power drill, glue gun, 17 popsicle sticks, some craft cubes, two craft wheels which will be used as the rear wheels, four bottle caps, two dowels, one zip tie, and as many rubber bands as you like.
the process includes putting together the wheels and requires you to drill a hole in the bottlecaps and craft wheel. This step is recommended to be done by an adult or at least under adult supervision. Set the wheels aside once this is finished because it's time to build the frame.
For the frame, everything starts with nothing more than seven popsicle sticks. Once those have been secured to one another using the glue gun, the instructions then require you to add the six cubes. It may be difficult to see where things are going at this stage, but the next step clears things up.
Once the cubes are in place, it's time to take care of the rear wheel construction. With a straw and a pair of scissors, hubs are to be cut out and glued in place to support the axle when it's mounted. On top of the cubes, more popsicle sticks are placed, mirroring the frame below to give it a three-dimensional feel.
The only step now is the propulsion system. To complete it, you must add the zip tie to the rear axle and cut it right above the fastener. This piece will eventually hold the rubber band in place as you wind up the car.
At the front of the racer, three rubber bands are tied together in sequence so that they may reach the zip tie and allow you to wrap them around the axle for tension. All you have to do now is let it go and see who ends up doing the household chores.
Sure, it may not be the head-turning project of the year, but with how cheap and easily you can build one of these drag racers, you won't feel at all bad when you smash it into your living room wall or your pet chews it up. Best of all, you and your children will have created something; that alone is priceless.