Engineless 1968 Charger's Bare Shell Worth as Much as a Brand New Sub-Compact, Well Duh

31 Jul 2022, 19:56 UTC ·
Recently, we showed you what a 572 cubic inch (9-plus liter) V8 swapped 1970 Dodge Charger looks like when it's all said and done. Needless to say, it's breathtaking. But before every restomod can become a beautiful swap, they must first transform from an ugly, neglected duckling.
1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell1968 Charger Shell
This more or less describes the scenario of this 1968 Charger of the same model generation as the aforementioned restomod beast. Whereas one likely gets stored in a garage and likely waxed and polished regularly, this 1968 Charger for sale on eBay out of Denver, Pennsylvania, is in the exact opposite state. Without a photo of the VIN number, there's no real way of knowing which engine found its way under the hood of this bare body shell.

What's clearer to see in this mismatched, slightly rusty hulk of a Mopar muscle car is its uncanny resemblance to Roadkill's old General Mayhem build. It even has the same non-color-matched red left fender. It's as if the two cars are related. But if you are looking to resurrect an old Charger back from the dead, there are certainly examples out there in worse shape.

Say what you will about all the surface rust. But at the end of the day, as long as it's not structural damage and the frame is in good shape, just about anything is possible. With that in mind, and knowing how gosh darn desirable these late 60s Chargers are, you can probably understand that even without an engine, headlamps, or a front windscreen, these bare shells can still be worth big money.

How much money? We're talking about a current asking price of $19,500.00 before taxes and fees. You could buy a brand new subcompact economy car for relatively similar money. But do any of those have half the charm of this Charger? Not a chance.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

