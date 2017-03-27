autoevolution
Engineering Explained Guy Demonstrates Manual Gearbox Burnout in His Honda S2000

 
Pulling a burnout in a slushbox-fitted machine is a piece of cake, but when the tire-melting maneuver has to be performed with the help of the clutch pedal, things aren't nearly as simple. And if you're willing to become initiated in the art of burning rubber, the freshest Engineering Explained stunt is here to help.
Using his Honda S2000 and a thermal camera, Jason, the vlogger behind the EE label, has set out to demonstrate a three-pedal burnout.

Given the fact that such a stunt can easily lead to a fried clutch, we're advising those attempting to pull such stunts to fulfill their dreams only when they are certain they could afford to replace the said component in the event of an unfortunate situation.

As usual in his clips, the YouTuber delivers a complete take on the matter, so you can use this piece of footage as a guide when attempting to pull such a stunt.

Of course, the limited torque of the Honda S2000 means that the driver needs to rev the hell out of the four-cylinder mill to pull such a burnout. And perhaps it's not a coincidence that Jason wasn't the one behind the wheel when 7,000+ rpm shenanigans were required.Remember the time when Porsche pulled a burnout in a 911 R?
Sometimes, a burnout can do quite a lot, not just for generating giggles, but also for a carmaker as a whole. As an example, we'll remind you that Porsche turned to such a tire-slashing maneuver back in June last year.

Zuffenhausen promoted the Porsche 911 R with the help of a burnout, using the clutch special to burn rubber at the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Returning to the S2K adventure we have here, the full stunt discussed in the video can be found in the second piece of footage below.



