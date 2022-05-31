Energica Unveils New Touring Bike With "The Longest Range of Any Electric Motorcycle"

Italian bike manufacturer Energica just unveiled its latest model, a green tourer that it claims to have the “longest range of any electric motorcycle”.
Energica describes itself as the only electric motorcycle manufacturer to offer riders all three levels of charging speeds with its products. And that’s great news, especially for those who are interested in the all-new Experia, which also boasts of its battery having the largest capacity of any electric motorcycle.
Experia has a low center of gravity, is nimble, and optimized to go the distance, which means has a design that is focused on both comfort and endurance, while also offering riders the thrills of a sports bike. Energica went with a new frame for its new model and worked on reducing the weight of the heavier parts to make the motorcycle lighter. That is why it also redesigned the motor and the battery, although Experia is still quite massive, tipping the scales at 260 kg (573 lb).
The 22.5 kWh battery claims to offer ranges of up to 261 miles (420 km) in the city and 130 miles (209 km) on the highway on a single charge. Using a fast charger, the battery can go from 0 to 80 percent full in just 40 minutes. Riders have, of course, the option to use Level 2 or Level 1 charging as well, be it at home or on the road.
Energica equipped the new Experia with a lighter PMASynRM (Permanent Magnet Assisted Synchronous Reluctance Motor) motor that offers 60 kW (80 hp) of continuous power and peak power of 75 kW (102 hp), delivering 115 Nm (85 lb-ft) of torque. The redesigned motor of the new bike is 10 kg (22 lb) lighter than the one in previous models.
Speed-wise, Experia is limited to a maximum of 180 kph (112 mph), but that should be more than enough for a touring bike. Riders can choose between seven modes: Eco, Urban, Rain, Sport, and three more customizable ones.
You can find all the tech specs on the manufacturer’s website, where you can also pre-order the new Experia starting tomorrow, June 1st. We are yet to find out how much the bike costs.
Experia has a low center of gravity, is nimble, and optimized to go the distance, which means has a design that is focused on both comfort and endurance, while also offering riders the thrills of a sports bike. Energica went with a new frame for its new model and worked on reducing the weight of the heavier parts to make the motorcycle lighter. That is why it also redesigned the motor and the battery, although Experia is still quite massive, tipping the scales at 260 kg (573 lb).
The 22.5 kWh battery claims to offer ranges of up to 261 miles (420 km) in the city and 130 miles (209 km) on the highway on a single charge. Using a fast charger, the battery can go from 0 to 80 percent full in just 40 minutes. Riders have, of course, the option to use Level 2 or Level 1 charging as well, be it at home or on the road.
Energica equipped the new Experia with a lighter PMASynRM (Permanent Magnet Assisted Synchronous Reluctance Motor) motor that offers 60 kW (80 hp) of continuous power and peak power of 75 kW (102 hp), delivering 115 Nm (85 lb-ft) of torque. The redesigned motor of the new bike is 10 kg (22 lb) lighter than the one in previous models.
Speed-wise, Experia is limited to a maximum of 180 kph (112 mph), but that should be more than enough for a touring bike. Riders can choose between seven modes: Eco, Urban, Rain, Sport, and three more customizable ones.
You can find all the tech specs on the manufacturer’s website, where you can also pre-order the new Experia starting tomorrow, June 1st. We are yet to find out how much the bike costs.