Energica Unveils New Touring Bike With "The Longest Range of Any Electric Motorcycle"

More on this:

1 Great-Looking 1988 BMW R100 RS Saw Its Fair Share of Miles, Is Still in Tip-Top Shape

2 LiveWire Launches Its Second Electric Motorcycle, First 100 Units Sold Out in 18 Minutes

3 Curtiss Motors One to Debut During Electric Motorcycle Display at Petersen

4 World's Fastest Electric Motorcycle Has Been Upgraded, Wants to Break Its Own Records

5 2022 Energica Ego RS Drags Scrappy E23 BMW 7 Series, It's Really Not Even Close