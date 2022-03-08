Enea Bastianini in the Spotlight After Emotional Win in the MotoGP Season Opener

This past week, the Qatar Grand Prix unfolded, and it was one for the ages. Full of overtakes, exciting battles, and drama, it was a good trailer for what to expect in the future from this
When polesitter Jorge Martin had a poor start, the Repsol Hondas riders got a great one and took advantage of it. Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez were one-twos through the first corner.
It looked like we were going to get a boring Grand Prix. After a pretty steady start, it seemed like it would transform into 'managing the tires' kind of race, with some final pushes at the end. And boy, we were wrong.
Espargaro was still leading with Marquez behind at the race's final stages. Initially, it seemed like Marc wanted to save his tires. Still, from lap 14, it was clear that Pol was better under braking, while the multiple World Champion was falling behind.
When Enea Bastianini was closing in on Pol with just five laps to go, tension started to rise. In the end, Enea made his move, and with Espargaro running wide, he took his first-ever win in MotoGP. Furthermore, it was Gresini Racing's first win since Estoril 2006. Also, it came just over a year after the tragic death of Fausto Gresini.
As MotoGP enthusiasts already know, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's 26-year old rider Brad Binder went for a terrific ride to seal P2.
"My feelings are incredible right now. I pushed hard from the start, but the most important thing was to save the tire for the end of the race. I saw Pol pushing hard at the front, but I managed to overtake Binder, and then at the end, once I got very close to Pol, I realized that I could try to win the race. I passed him down the straight at turn one and he went wide, so from then on it was all about staying in the lead and take the win home," said the race winner.
To better understand how intense this race was and how you feel when you win your first race, here is a statement from the main new star of MotoGP, Enea Bastianini. "It's hard to express my feelings now, but I want to dedicate the win to Fausto because he gave me incredible motivation from above. This is a fantastic result for the whole team: we're all in tears right now. I'm also very happy for my family at home, so a big thank you goes to everyone who made this possible."
Keep in mind Enea is 24 years old and this season is only his second in MotoGP. So the only way for him should be up.
Ducati Lenovo Team. Francesco Bagnaia came together with Jorge Martin. Bagnaia lost the front under braking into turn one, and Martin had nowhere to go. In addition, Jack Miller retired due to a mechanical problem. Not the ideal start for a team with high expectations.
We can affirm that the new generation of riders is rising. They are ready to challenge the experienced ones for supremacy. Let's see how they will respond in the next Grand Prix, which takes place in Indonesia at the Mandalika International Street Circuit.
