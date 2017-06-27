Enduro Bike Falls Through Railroad On a Bridge

It’s not always bad drivers that can kill you on a motorcycle. Sometimes, your mistakes can do it even when not on the road. And such is the case with the clip you’re about to watch.

Judging by the looks of the bridge and the rail itself, the bridge was pretty old and didn’t fail to take these two adventurers by surprise. The first biker cautiously proceeds to traverse the bridge but one of the railroad ties collapsed underneath, and both him and his bike fell through the hole.



Luckily, the amount of luggage strapped to the motorcycle stopped their fall midway through the space created, and even more luckily no



It really must have been a rarely circulated track as the whole rescue operation took a while. The second rider first had to tie the front of the motorcycle to the track to keep it from falling under the bridge while the trapped rider got out.



Then, they had to remove the handlebars and lower the bike to the ground using the rope. Next, they went down, mounted the handlebars back on, and muscled the machine back up the embankment.



Both riders and their motorcycles went back home unscathed, but this clip really shows you how vulnerable you are as a biker even if you’re not riding on the streets. One simple mistake and you’re out.



Always plan your moves carefully when having to overcome an obstacle in your path. It is always better to stop, get off the bike and assess the situation on foot and only then to proceed. Also, it’s way better if you ride with a partner in such off-road adventures.



