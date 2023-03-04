Emotional Video: The Kia EV6 GT Says a Tearful Farewell to Its Predecessor, the Stinger

If you are Kia's high-performance cars fan, you might grab some tissues before watching the brand's tribute video for the outgoing Stinger. Kia's first and most iconic performance sedan will be replaced by the EV6 GT, an all-electric crossover that promises to take Kia's performance vision to the next level.
Kia recently released a genuinely emotional video showing the Stinger GT Tribute Edition passing the torch to the EV6 GT to celebrate this transition from one legend to another.
The two cars enjoyed their company in a scenic setting and on the track exhibiting their beauty and power while spreading tears. In the ending, fans were reassured with a heartfelt message that the "GT will continue the legacy."
Kia Stinger is a mid-size liftback introduced in 2017 as the brand's flagship model at the time. It took great inspiration from the 2011 GT Concept presented at that year's Frankfurt Motor Show, and the GT4 Stinger publicly showcased at the 2014 North American International Auto Show.
The Stinger's sole aim was to challenge established luxury brands such as Audi and BMW with its clever and elegant design, capable drivetrain offerings, and competitive pricing. The Stinger was also Kia's first rear-wheel drive production car and was optionally offered with an all-wheel drive system.
The Stinger received critical acclaim from automotive journalists and consumers for its impressive handling, spacious and thoughtful interior, and great features. At the time, the model also helped boost Kia's brand image and perception among performance car enthusiasts in addition to its already-established reputation as a maker of affordable and fuel-efficient cars.
In its lifetime, the Kia Stinger received many awards from industry-leading entities, such as the iF Product Design Award in the "Transportation Design" category, the Red Dot award for "Best of the Best Car Design," the 2018 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards "Best of the Year" and the 2022 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award.
challenges regarding sales and overall market share. The fact that it competed in a declining segment of sedans that was losing ground to SUVs and crossovers did not help at all.
The Stinger also had to overcome some consumer perceptions and preconceptions about Kia's quality and reliability compared to its German rivals. Moreover, the model struggled to contend with recent trends in consumer preferences toward electric vehicles (EVs) that offered lower emissions, higher efficiency, and even more performance in some cases.
In response to these challenges, Kia decided to discontinue the production of the Stinger after the 2023 model year. However, instead of simply ending its run, Kia celebrated its achievements and offered a last chance for the model's fanbase to get their hands on a pretty special final iteration called the Tribute Edition.
limited to only 1000 units globally and features exclusive exterior colors, badges, wheels, interior trimmings, and numbered plaques. The Tribute Edition honors the loyal fans and customers who supported the Stinger throughout its journey, a special model that celebrates the end of its production.
The Tribute Edition is conceived as a particular version of the Stinger GT2 trim level, the most potent and well-equipped variant of the Stinger lineup. The GT2 trim level gets the infamous 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine under its hood, which produces 365 horsepower (373 PS / 275 kW) and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque.
This magnificent engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels through an advanced all-wheel drive system with a limited-slip differential. This enthusiastic drivetrain enables the Tribute Edition to sprint from 0 to 60 mph (100 kph) in just 4.6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 167 mph (270 kph).
Tribute Edition has some distinctive features that distinguish it from the other Stinger models in the lineup. It is available in two exclusive paint colors: Ascot Green and Moonscape Matte Gray. Blacked-out chrome accents on various exterior parts, such as the grille, side vents, window trim, and rear diffuser, perfectly complement these new body shades. The wheels were also darkened and had a 19-inch diameter hiding a set of Brembo calipers in the same stealthy finish.
The interior of the Tribute Edition was equally impressive as the exterior. It features unique Terracotta brown leather-wrapped seats, steering wheel, and door cards, contrasting with the darkened dashboard and carbon-like trims on the doors and center console, adding even more texture and flair to the cabin.
The headrests are embossed with a redesigned wasp-shaped logo to remind occupants of its performance credentials. Not least, the door sill showcases a numbered plaque showing each unit's production number out of 1000, reiterating the limited nature of the model.
The EV6 GT boasts an impressive output of 577 horsepower (585 PS/430 kW) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.5 seconds. That's faster than some recent supercars and even the Stinger GT itself, packed with the much-loved twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6. The EV6 GT also has a top speed of 162 mph (260 kph).
The EV6 GT is not only fast, but also an intelligent machine. It features a range of advanced technologies, such as a head-up display with augmented reality, a vehicle-to-load function that can power other electronic devices for outdoor activities and camping, a heat pump that maximizes efficiency in cold weather, and a suite of driver assistance systems that enhance safety and convenience.
The EV6 GT is Kia's way of showing that electric vehicles can be fun, exciting, and desirable. It is also Kia's way of passing the baton from the Stinger to the EV6 as its new performance flagship.
The video opens on the soothing beats of Valerie Deniz and Brice Davoli's song Dream Come True, with the Stinger and the EV6 GT conversing about their technical abilities and remembering past achievements while admiring a picturesque scenery facing a waterfront at sunset. Their conversation gets intertwined with recollections of them showcasing their distinctive dynamic handling.
The next scene is undoubtedly heart-touching. Both vehicles sit side by side at the starting line of a racetrack specially reserved for them to enjoy. They are shown pushing their limits at each corner, drifting and overtaking one another, enjoying one last "dance" together.
During this scene, it conveys some beautiful last words, "It's an honor to be on track with you," symbolizing the utmost respect and admiration that the new-school electrified flagship has for its predecessor and that it is ready to carry the legacy forward.
The short video is a poignant tribute to the Stinger's remarkable achievements and an inspiring glimpse into Kia's visionary future. It portrays how Kia has transformed from a value-oriented brand to an innovative and aspirational one, with the Stinger carrying most of the weight of this process on its shoulders.
Not least, this cinematic piece also illustrates how Kia embraces the shift to electrification while staying true to its passion for driving pleasure.
The Stinger may be gone soon, but it will not be forgotten. It will always be remembered as Kia's breakthrough model that challenged the status quo and proved its potential. And while we bid farewell to the Stinger with the recent launch of the Tribute Edition, we welcome the EV6 GT with open arms and high expectations.
Let's take a look back
Not to be forgotten
Passing the torch for an all-electric future
A heartfelt goodbye
