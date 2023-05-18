Emilia Romagna F1 Race Cancelled Amid 'Apocalyptic' Floods, Lewis Hamilton Backs Decision

The automotive industry has been dealing with many recent setbacks: gas price hikes, the microchip crisis, geo-political issues, and climate change. Residents of Florida have a lot to say about the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian on their private property, including flooded vehicles. Motorsport is facing a similar challenge in Emilia Romagna, and as a result – F1 has decided not to proceed with the scheduled Grand Prix Weekend at Imola.
You might not think anything about floods until it hits your region. Residents of western Cuba, Central Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina have horrific tales of Hurricane Ian.
North Italy is facing similar conditions best described as 'apocalyptic' that have so far destroyed homes, claimed lives, and turned familiar roads into raging rivers. According to the latest reports, nine people are feared dead in the Emilia-Romagna regions, with dozens of others unaccounted for.
As a result, Formula 1 issued a statement on May 17, 2023, saying that they would not proceed with the Grand Prix weekend scheduled for Sunday, May 21.
"Following discussions between Formula 1, the President of FIA, the competent authorities – including the relevant Ministers, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of Emilia – Romagna Region, the Mayor of the City, and the promoter – the decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend," the statement read.
On Wednesday, local authorities and F1 organizers of the F1 Imola race had a sit-down and concluded that the 21st May scheduled event should be canceled. Fourteen rivers in the affected regions broke their banks, flooding twenty three neighboring towns to unrecognizable proportions, local authorities, reported.
According to Formula 1, the decision was made since it was impossible to safely hold the event for their fans, teams, and personnel. And more importantly, it was the right thing to do considering the devastating effects on the towns and cities in the region.
"The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation." Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said.
Northern Italy is experiencing an inverse climatic change from severe drought to flooding rain. Based on fresh reports, there's no electricity in the affected towns, and some residents have been forced to seek refuge in local gyms and public facilities across Emilia-Romagna.
Teams of emergency response services and volunteers have arrived at the Emilia-Romagna region to help with the rescue operations.
Through an Instagram Post, Mercedes Drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton sent support messages to the flood victims, backing the decision to cancel the anticipated Emilia Romagna Grand Prix event this weekend.
Through their Instagram account, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team also sent a statement supporting the Formula 1 and FIA cancellation decision.
