Emilia GT Veloce Could Be One of the Most Beautiful Restomods of Our Time

German company Emilia Auto announced last year that it was planning the GT Veloce project. This is a kind of modern interpretation of the classic Alfa Romeo Giulia GT from the 1960s and 1970s.
This month, the company announced a significant change, and we have to say the look is extremely successful. Essentially only the bodywork will be carried over from the original, but it will be heavily modified. For example, the Emilia GT will get a different front hood and wider fenders. Some of the details have been designed with functionality in mind. Modern LED headlamps are also seen in the images.
In our view, it could be one of the best-looking restomods we've seen in a while. The changes don't just stop at the aesthetics. Under the hood, there will be a modern powertrain and a lot of new technology.
We've known since last year that the German firm has chosen the 2.9-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine familiar from the current Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio to power it. This will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission from ZF, which will of course drive the rear wheels. The manufacturer is expecting more than 500 HP (510 PS) and more than 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque.
The German company is also preparing an original cabin with modern equipment. Emilia Auto promises an infotainment system with an 8.8-inch screen, air conditioning and a rear parking camera. At the front, there will be Recaro seats for comfort and good lateral support. In the rear, there will be a leather upholstered seat.
Customers are free to choose which materials and colors are used in the interior. Among other things, the company offers a selection of wood and leather elements as well as aluminum.
Although the manufacturer has already received several orders, the car is not yet available. The Emilia GT Veloce will be priced starting at €400,000 (approximately $428,000). There will be a limited series of 22 vehicles. Emilia Auto plans to start production by the end of this year, and deliveries are expected in the second half of 2023.
In our view, it could be one of the best-looking restomods we've seen in a while. The changes don't just stop at the aesthetics. Under the hood, there will be a modern powertrain and a lot of new technology.
We've known since last year that the German firm has chosen the 2.9-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine familiar from the current Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio to power it. This will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission from ZF, which will of course drive the rear wheels. The manufacturer is expecting more than 500 HP (510 PS) and more than 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque.
The German company is also preparing an original cabin with modern equipment. Emilia Auto promises an infotainment system with an 8.8-inch screen, air conditioning and a rear parking camera. At the front, there will be Recaro seats for comfort and good lateral support. In the rear, there will be a leather upholstered seat.
Customers are free to choose which materials and colors are used in the interior. Among other things, the company offers a selection of wood and leather elements as well as aluminum.
Although the manufacturer has already received several orders, the car is not yet available. The Emilia GT Veloce will be priced starting at €400,000 (approximately $428,000). There will be a limited series of 22 vehicles. Emilia Auto plans to start production by the end of this year, and deliveries are expected in the second half of 2023.