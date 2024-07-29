Emergency Sale! Rare and Restored 1955 Airstream Bubble Is Up for Grabs at $49K

It's not every day that you go out here and get your hands in a travel trailer. That said, why not go for something classic, and I mean, really classic, like this 1955 Airstream Bubble Whale Tail? Let's dive into this time capsule.
Most of us weren't alive in 1955, so it comes as no surprise that we've never heard of Airstream's Bubble travel trailer. After all, they were only produced during the 1950s and for a very short period of time - from 1955 to around 1958. Still, a few can still be found in the wild, and the unit before us today is one of them.
Now, just so that we're on the same track here, allow me to point out that the unit before us has been restored to its former glory as much as possible in this day and age. It's also one of the main reasons why this version, #283, was appraised at $71,300 in 2022. Don't worry, however; it's not selling for that much, and it's currently up for grabs at no more than $49K. All you've got to do is get ahold of Deborah Bede, the seller of this timeless classic. As for what this sort of cash will get us, lend me your eyes for the next few minutes to find out.
But, it's not frames that give Airstreams their iconic look, but rather the living space. This is where we encounter extensive work on the unit, all aimed at bringing this baby back to its former glory. For instance, three exterior panels and a non-original window have been replaced, and the roof was salvaged from another 1955 Airstream. Oh, and in 2022, all seals on this unit were checked and completed "inside and out."
For a moment, picture yourself next to this shining gem with a picnic table in front, two lounge chairs, an awning overhead, and nothing but the sound of the wind rustling through the trees, birds chirping nearby, and a grill cooking up a couple of patties and some veggies. Sounds pretty dang good, if you ask me.
However, some objects were so far gone that there was no way to keep things original. For example, the woodwork has been brought to life with replicated looks handled by a professional cabinetmaker and fabrics had to be custom-designed for Ruby, but are based on 1950's fabrics, some of which are handwoven.
As for some of what you can't see, the refit in 2022 brought with it new insulation, PEX pipes instead of copper, and an all-new electrical system. Oh, and a charger/converter is also in place, along with a fresh AGM battery, and a new freshwater tank with an electric pump.
That galley is seamlessly built and fits perfectly into the interior, ready with a four-burn top, sink, and even fridge, and the bedding right next to it ensures you never burn the bacon, even if you're cooking right from your bed. Putting a pot of coffee on the fire in the morning is just as effortless.
With meals and coffee ready, I see myself enjoying them at the dinette while peeking into the world outside through Ruby's open door. If it's cold, the Panel Ray heater nearby can be turned on, and when it's time to empty the proverbial tank, a bathroom with a toilet is also found inside.
The question is, does Ruby have what it takes to be taken home by you? Well, it all depends on what you're looking for and if this time capsule winked at you while you've been reading this article. If you ask me, sure, the original is great, but I'd make some minor changes, including changing out the fridge and the sink. But if it works, why mess with it, especially when it comes to restoration jobs like these?
First and foremost, Airstream has always been known for using aluminum to craft its units, and that's true here, too. But, one major difference between the Bubbles and other Airstream units is the fact that this is the only lineup from the timeless manufacturer to have used a magnesium chassis; it's not clear if the unit before us today - Ruby - still has this original component in place, but details on the page listing state that the frame was only sandblasted and nothing but an outrigger replaced.
Another area where Ruby has received considerable attention is inside. According to the seller's listing, the interior of this camper has been restored entirely to its original 1955 look and feel, including appliances and fixtures salvaged from other 1955 Bubbles on the market. The bunk bedding is all-original too.
Now, as I explored the images in the gallery, I couldn't help but notice myself staring at them for longer and longer periods of time. In the process, Ruby hooked me. I'll be honest: I see countless restoration jobs, and it's not every day that the completed works invite us with such open arms.
