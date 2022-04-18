Embraer’s E190-E2 Jet Shows Off Its Shark Livery and Prowess on a Tour in Vietnam

With its interesting appearance (to say the least) and impressive performance, Embraer’s new E190-E2 regional jet turned heads in Vietnam, where it recently went on a tour.
The E190-E2 is a medium-range jet that was first introduced in 2013, at the Paris Air Show, but which start sporting the surprising “TechShark” livery in white and blue last year. Recently, it was admired on a three-day tour in Vietnam, where it showcased its performance and efficiency. Embraer sees Vietnam as an “economic powerhouse” and even released a White Paper on the potential of its future air connectivity.
Embraer’s E-jets have already accomplished a lot in Vietnam since 2020, when they started operating here. This includes the launch of the first direct connection between Hanoi and Con Dao, as well as the first jet service from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh to Dien Bien Phu. The E190-E2 is meant to support air connectivity in the country even more.
Thanks to its short runway performance, it can operate in regional airports that were limited to larger aircraft until now. And it thanks to its fuel-efficiency, it can significantly lower costs.
Described as an efficient alternative to larger aircraft, the E190-E2 is a single-aisle jet with up to 114 seats, featuring the manufacturer’s two-by-two seating. It boasts the latest technology, an upgraded version based on the first-generation E-jets.
Powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW1900G GTF engines, it promises an impressive range of up to 2,850 nautical miles (3,279 miles/5,278 km) and a top speed of Mach 0.82 (629 mph/1,012 kph).
This jet also claims to offer a higher level of passenger comfort and more room for luggage. Like all new-generation aircraft from the major players in this industry, it was designed for greater fuel efficiency and reduced noise. Until all-electric or hydrogen-electric aircraft will be able to conduct regular commercial operations, these upgraded models are as eco-friendly as possible with conventional propulsion systems.
Embraer’s E-jets have already accomplished a lot in Vietnam since 2020, when they started operating here. This includes the launch of the first direct connection between Hanoi and Con Dao, as well as the first jet service from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh to Dien Bien Phu. The E190-E2 is meant to support air connectivity in the country even more.
Thanks to its short runway performance, it can operate in regional airports that were limited to larger aircraft until now. And it thanks to its fuel-efficiency, it can significantly lower costs.
Described as an efficient alternative to larger aircraft, the E190-E2 is a single-aisle jet with up to 114 seats, featuring the manufacturer’s two-by-two seating. It boasts the latest technology, an upgraded version based on the first-generation E-jets.
Powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW1900G GTF engines, it promises an impressive range of up to 2,850 nautical miles (3,279 miles/5,278 km) and a top speed of Mach 0.82 (629 mph/1,012 kph).
This jet also claims to offer a higher level of passenger comfort and more room for luggage. Like all new-generation aircraft from the major players in this industry, it was designed for greater fuel efficiency and reduced noise. Until all-electric or hydrogen-electric aircraft will be able to conduct regular commercial operations, these upgraded models are as eco-friendly as possible with conventional propulsion systems.