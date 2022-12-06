Embraer Unveils Two Updated Sustainable Aircraft Concepts

More on this:

1 Airbus Shares More Details About Its Path Towards the Hydrogen-Powered ZEROe

2 German Engineers Are One Step Closer to a Liquid Hydrogen-Electric Passenger Aircraft

3 American Airlines Is Betting on Innovative Hydrogen Capsules for Future Green Operations

4 ZeroAvia Just Made a Strategic Move to Skyrocket the Development of Hydrogen Aircraft

5 World’s Largest Airline to Buy 100 Hydrogen-Electric Powertrains for Green Regional Jets