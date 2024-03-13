Embraer Partners With US Climate Tech Incubator for Sustainable Aviation

Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer is one of the few top-tier giants in global aviation that have fully embraced electric alternatives through its air mobility spin-off, Eve. And it's not stopping there.
Embraer-X is lesser known than Eve Air Mobility, but they're intricately linked. One is Embraer's innovation arm, an incubator meant to support and accelerate the development of sustainable design, integrated mobility, and airborne info systems, among other things. The other came to life as Embraer-X's first project and the parent company's electric air mobility spin-off. Today, Eve has come a long way, and it's close to the finish line in terms of commercially launching its flagship aircraft.
Embraer-X also continues on its path toward greater sustainability. Its most recent partnership brings to the forefront another innovation hub – Greentown. With offices in both Boston and Texas, Greentown aims to become the biggest climate tech incubator in North America – it already features more than 200 startups.
With Embraer-X headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, it was easy for the two incubators to connect and start making big plans. Embraer-X also has offices in Brazil and the Netherlands, and it benefits from Embraer's worldwide reputation and expertise.
Eve has proved to be an incredibly successful project. Although the young company worked mainly behind the scenes, revealing few details about the design and specs of its eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing), the Eve air taxi soon emerged as the most successful on the market based on worldwide orders.
Last year, the Brazilian startup had reached nearly 3,000 pre-orders. Its market success was also reflected in its wide array of industry collaborations, ranging from South Korean to UAE-based partners. Plus, Eve is one of the electric air taxis selected by United Airlines to become part of its future all-electric fleet.
What we know so far about the Eve eVTOL is that it combines a lift-plus-cruise configuration with fixed wings and eight rotors, which is supposed to enhance its performance even in the most challenging conditions. It promises a moderate 60-mile (100 km) range on a single charge and a drastic reduction in noise levels, which makes it particularly suitable for urban operations of all kinds, including EMS.
In terms of capacity, the Eve eVTOL is said to boast a modular design that can be adapted for four-seat or six-seat configurations. It will initially launch as a piloted air taxi and eventually switch to fully autonomous flight capabilities – at least, that's the plan.
Embraer-X envisioned Eve as more than an eVTOL maker. This bold spin-off is one of the few also to promise a complete services portfolio, operations solutions, and a dedicated U-ATM (Urban Air Traffic Management) system developed in-house. On the one hand, Eve is having great success with its electric aircraft, and on the other hand, it has secured numerous ATM contracts across the globe.
