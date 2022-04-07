Embraer A-29 Super Tucano Light Attack Aircraft Completes 500,000 Flight Hours

Embraer announced during the 2022 edition of FIDAE (Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio) that the A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft has reached a significant milestone – the global fleet of the A-29 hit the 500,000 flight hour mark.
The A-29 Super Tucano is a versatile turboprop with a durable design and rugged landing gear, which allows it to take off and land in places that don’t have paved runways. It’s a flexible platform that can perform a wide range of missions, including close air support operations, light attack, and aerial surveillance.
The aircraft is capable of carrying multiple sensors and weapons. That includes an electro-optical/infrared system, which provides situational awareness during the day and at night. It also has a data-link package that allows the gathering and sharing of crucial information. To succeed in combat scenarios, it can be equipped with armament that includes precision-guided munitions and machine guns.
“In addition to 500,000 flight hours, the A-29 has also accumulated more than 60,000 hours in combat. In fact, it is the only advanced light attack, reconnaissance, and training turboprop platform currently in production with proven combat capabilities across the world,” said Bosco Costa Junior, Chief Commercial Officer, Embraer Defense and Security.
The aircraft is also widely used as a comprehensive training solution. Its versatility and ability to simulate combat missions and upload and download flight data make it an effective training platform. Powered by a Pratt & Whitney PT6A-68C engine, the aircraft can reach a maximum speed of 368 mph (593 kph) and climb to 35,000-ft (10,668-meter) altitudes. It can also cover 1,899-mile (3,055-km) distances.
Currently, the A-29 Super Tucano is in service with more than 15 air forces around the world, including the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and several countries in Latin America, such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic.
The aircraft is capable of carrying multiple sensors and weapons. That includes an electro-optical/infrared system, which provides situational awareness during the day and at night. It also has a data-link package that allows the gathering and sharing of crucial information. To succeed in combat scenarios, it can be equipped with armament that includes precision-guided munitions and machine guns.
“In addition to 500,000 flight hours, the A-29 has also accumulated more than 60,000 hours in combat. In fact, it is the only advanced light attack, reconnaissance, and training turboprop platform currently in production with proven combat capabilities across the world,” said Bosco Costa Junior, Chief Commercial Officer, Embraer Defense and Security.
The aircraft is also widely used as a comprehensive training solution. Its versatility and ability to simulate combat missions and upload and download flight data make it an effective training platform. Powered by a Pratt & Whitney PT6A-68C engine, the aircraft can reach a maximum speed of 368 mph (593 kph) and climb to 35,000-ft (10,668-meter) altitudes. It can also cover 1,899-mile (3,055-km) distances.
Currently, the A-29 Super Tucano is in service with more than 15 air forces around the world, including the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and several countries in Latin America, such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic.