Embracing the Past, Driving the Future: Honda's EV Legacy Culminates With the New e:Ny1

Honda has recently unveiled its newest electric SUV, the e:Ny1, making it the brand's second fully electric vehicle following the Honda e city car. Their latest project aims to offer a stylish, spacious, and efficient alternative in the B-segment SUV market. The e:Ny1 is based on a new electric platform that delivers smooth and responsive driving and also sets the tone for a new design language for Honda's upcoming EVs.
The e:Ny1 emerges as a challenging contender to other notable electric SUVs, such as the Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Soul EV, and Peugeot e-2008. Embarking on a difficult journey entering this market, the e:Ny1 showcases meticulous exterior and interior design alongside thoughtfully curated drivetrain options.
Let us delve into Honda's past endeavors in bringing electric vehicles to life, shedding light on the remarkable integration of the e:Ny1 within Honda's visionary electrification landscape—a landscape that should become the norm in the years to come.
Honda's interest in EVs dates back to 1988 when a team of four engineers at its R&D center started to explore alternative power sources for the 21st century. They decided that electric operation was the most likely candidate and began to develop prototypes based on existing Honda models, such as the CR-X and the Civic.
A significant milestone in Honda's efforts to develop electric vehicles was the introduction of the Californian Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) law, which represented a landmark regulation that aimed to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. It was mandated in November 1990 by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), compelling automakers operating in California to meet specific sales quotas for zero-emission vehicles, including electric cars, by 1998.
The regulatory requirement posed a significant challenge for the automotive industry, yet it also presented an opportunity for innovation and industry leadership. Recognizing the significance of this pivotal moment, Honda, with prominent Californian operations, promptly responded by intensifying its electric vehicle development initiatives. Assembling a team of 100 experts from diverse fields and locations, the Japanese brand embarked on a focused journey toward pioneering electric mobility.
In 1993, Honda proudly unveiled its inaugural purpose-built electric vehicle, the EV-X, to the world at the Tokyo Motor Show, garnering accolades as the "finest EV in the world." Building upon this success, Honda proceeded to electrify the ultra-popular Civic, transforming it into the so-called CUV-4. The outstanding results demonstrated through extensive real-world testing moved Honda's President, Nobuhiko Kawamoto, to give the green light in 1996 to create an all-original body design.
In 2011, at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the company introduced the Fit EV, a limited-production model based on the popular Fit hatchback. Fitted with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack, it offered a range of 82 miles (132 km) and a top speed of 90 mph (140 kph). However, only around 1,100 units were delivered before production ceased in October 2014.
Expanding its electrified lineup, Honda entered the plug-in hybrid market in 2013 with the Accord Plug-in Hybrid. Combining a gasoline engine, electric motor, and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery gave customers a flexible driving experience. Approximately 1,000 units were sold before it was eventually replaced by the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid in 2017.
In April 2016, Honda made an exciting announcement regarding the Clarity lineup, which included the new generation Clarity Fuel Cell as well as two additional variants: the Clarity Electric and Clarity Plug-in Hybrid. These two models were subsequently launched in 2017.
The Clarity Electric, equipped with a 25.5 kWh battery, offered an impressive range of 89 miles (143 km) and was exclusively available for a three-year lease in California or Oregon. However, the production of Clarity Electric concluded by the end of 2019, signaling a shift in Honda's electrification focus.
The Honda e received positive reviews for its eye-catching design, engaging driving dynamics, and advanced technology. However, it also encountered criticism due to its relatively limited range, higher price tag, and restricted availability.
It provides a maximum driving range of 137 miles (220 km) and can charge up to 80% in 30 minutes. Adding to its allure, the Honda e boasts a cutting-edge digital dashboard equipped with dual touchscreens and replaces traditional mirrors with an ingenious side camera system.
The e:Ny1 specifically caters to the growing demand for all-electric B-segment SUVs, aiming to satisfy the evolving needs of today's customers. Distinguished by a fresh and distinctive design, the e:Ny1 exemplifies Honda's tireless commitment to a human-centered development philosophy.
By harnessing the full potential of its electric powertrain, this all-new SUV should offer an optimal blend of fun-to-drive dynamics and a seamless ride experience combined with intuitive practicality.
The front fascia features a sleek HR-V-inspired grille, but blanked-off and finished by a white 'H' badge and a pair of sharpened LED headlights with daytime running lights. The rear view is dominated by a full-width LED light bar and a new typeface that spells out the name 'Honda' on the tailgate for a more elegant and premium look. This approach is more common than ever in the industry nowadays, both in the case of ICE-powered vehicles and EVs.
The e:Ny1 also debuts an all-new electric identity for Honda, with white 'H' badges featured around the vehicle, including the nose badge, wheel center caps, and steering wheel. These signify the model's zero-emission status and differentiate it from other Honda vehicles. Not least, there will be five different body colors available for customers to choose from, one of them being the gorgeous Aqua Topaz shade of blue showcased in the official pictures provided by Honda.
Although the e:Ny1 closely resembles the European Honda HR-V, many styling differences between the two models highlight their different powertrains and personalities. Even if they bear the same wheelbase, the e:Ny1 shows a more futuristic and minimalist look, with fewer creases and curves on the bodywork and a much more high-tech-centered approach to the interior.
The e:Ny1 is built on Honda's newly-developed 'e:N Architecture F', a front-motor-driven platform, also shared with the Chinese e:NS1 and e:NP1 models, which focuses on three fundamental attributes: a dedicated high-rigidity body structure, a lowered center of gravity, and carefully managed under-floor aerodynamics to ensure the SUV delivers a fun and confidence-inspiring drive. The platform also incorporates a high-performance, lightweight, three-in-one integrated power drive unit, electric motor, and gearbox.
The power drive unit generates a maximum output of 150 kW (203 hp) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque and is engineered to provide smooth and comfortable acceleration and deceleration. The electric motor is a permanent magnet synchronous type, enabling high efficiency and low noise operation. Although a fully-electric vehicle, the e:Ny1 still features a gearbox, albeit a single-speed reduction type which should provide optimal gear ratio for various driving conditions.
The e:Ny1 has a high-capacity 68.8 kWh lithium-ion battery delivering up to 412 km (256 miles) of range based on the WLTP cycle estimates and is positioned under the floor to reduce the center of gravity and improve overall weight distribution. The battery also features an advanced thermal management system that optimizes the battery's performance and durability.
Honda's latest electric SUV also boasts advanced DC fast-charging capabilities that can go from 10% to 80% in just 45 minutes using a 150 kW charger, connected to the conveniently placed charging port right under the front covered-up and body-colored 'grille.'
More importantly, the remarkable e:Ny1 uses an all-new chassis explicitly developed for battery electric vehicles, providing improved torsional rigidity and increased ride comfort. It is comprised of high-tensile steel across 47% of the e: Ny1's body weight to enhance strength and safety.
The e:Ny1 has a minimalist and modern interior design with high-quality materials and state-of-art technologies. The dashboard is uncluttered and topped by a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and an even larger 15.1-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen that provides access to a comprehensive suite of infotainment and driving options.
The touchscreen can be customized with widgets and shortcuts and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The e:Ny1 also benefits from a digital assistant that responds to voice commands and can control various functions such as navigation, climate, and audio.
The e:Ny1's all-new center console features an uncomplicated layout of easily accessible controls, multiple storage options, and wireless phone charging. The steering wheel has white 'H' badges and multifunction buttons that allow the driver to access various features without taking their hands off the wheel, perfectly complimented by the head-up display that projects vital information such as speed, navigation, and alerts onto the windshield.
The comparison with the ICE-powered Honda HR-V can also be conducted on the inside living spaces of these vehicles, the primary resemblance being their compact SUV architecture offering a spacious and versatile interior. However, various styling differences between the two models highlight their distinct natures.
Evidently, the e:Ny1 has a more futuristic and minimalist look than the HR-V, with fewer buttons and knobs on the dashboard and center console. Regarding infotainment technologies, the e:Ny1 takes the lead, boasting an extensive and advanced system that far surpasses the HR-V's modest 9-inch display. Not all favor the e:Ny1, though, as it lacks the HR-V's Magic Seats, which can fold up or down to create different configurations for carrying oversized items.
Although a European-only model, the e:Ny1 sets the stage for the upcoming Prologue and Acura ZDX SUVs, which will be Honda's first electric vehicles for the US market, expected to go on sale in 2024.
Both models will be based on a different platform than the e:Ny1 and will be larger and more powerful, as they will take advantage of General Motors' Ultium battery system, which can provide up to 450 miles (724 km) of range, supports fast charging and mates to a dual-motor setup turning out up to 400 hp (295 kW) and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque.
Expected to be available to purchase starting in summer 2023, the e:Ny1 will be a noteworthy addition to Honda's electrified lineup, ready to compete for its place in this highly crowded SUV market. However, it will distinguish itself through superior performance, battery technology, and design aesthetics.
Honda has not yet announced any official details regarding the costs associated with buying an e:Ny1 example, but industry experts estimate that it will be significantly more expensive than its sibling, the Honda e, with starting prices expected to exceed the £45,000 ($ 56,000) mark.
Honda's electrification journey
Honda, a globally renowned automotive powerhouse, has long been hailed for its commitment to engineering excellency. However, how it became involved in the electric vehicle (EV) industry is quite an intriguing story.
The result was the Honda EV Plus, produced from 1997 to 1999. It was the first mainstream car brand to use a nickel-metal hydride battery instead of a lead-acid one, offering better performance and range. The three-door hatchback EV Plus had a range of about 100 miles (160 km) and could seat four passengers. It was leased to customers in California and Japan, but only about 300 units were made before it was discontinued.
In more recent years, specifically in 2020, Honda launched its first dedicated EV for Europe, the Honda e city car, which attracted attention with its compact hatchback design featuring a blend of retro aesthetics and modern features.
The Culmination of a Journey: Introducing the e:Ny1
Unveiled at the European Media Event held in Offenbach, Germany, this pure EV marks Honda's second entry into the region, following the highly acclaimed Honda e city car.
Blending HR-V's style with an all-electric flair
The e:Ny1 has a bold, sophisticated exterior aesthetic reflecting its spirited character. The outer appearance is beautifully contoured by the short front overhang, large wheels, and quite a wide track which denotes a strong stance and road presence.
Smooth and Responsive Driving
Innovative minimalism
The e:Ny1 introduces its occupants to a spacious, comfortable interior that makes the most of the model's fully electric powertrain and intelligent packaging solutions. The drivetrain components are cleverly arranged to ensure that e:Ny1 offers the most interior space and hard-to-match practicality. The e:Ny1 accommodates up to five passengers and offers a generous boot capacity of 346 liters, surpassing its sibling, the HR-V, by 10 percent.
Forging its own path
The comparison with the ICE-powered Honda HR-V can also be conducted on the inside living spaces of these vehicles, the primary resemblance being their compact SUV architecture offering a spacious and versatile interior. However, various styling differences between the two models highlight their distinct natures.
A Significant Leap Forward from the Honda e
The Honda e:Ny1 is an exceptional new electric SUV set to redefine the B-segment landscape in Europe. Serving as Honda's second modern fully electric vehicle, following the highly acclaimed Honda e city car, it enters the market as a testament to the company's cutting-edge electric platforms and technologies.
