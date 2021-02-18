Škoda is Going East, Out of Eastern Europe: Kushaq Aims For the Indian Market

2 BMW Has Completed The Restoration of Elvis' 507 Roadster, It's A Heartbreaker

1 Elvis's BMW 507 Set For Exhibition at Pebble Beach, Will Break a Few Hearts

More on this:

Elvis Presley Owned This 1967 GMC Pickup Truck, Now It Can Be Yours

One of the most revered musicians in U.S. history, Elvis Presley loved automobiles. The King of Rock and Roll used to own lots of exotic cars, ranging from a three-wheeled Messerschmitt KR200 to a De Tomaso Pantera that he shot multiple times because its engine failed to start. 34 photos



Offered by



Heading to auction on February 27th in Greensboro, North Carolina, the standard-cab pickup was repaired by the head mechanic at Haynes, driven for a few years, then sold to Mr. Richards in Pensacola, Florida. In 1986, the half-tonner was bought by a family for use in an Elvis-themed museum.



The five-digit odometer currently shows approximately 83,000 miles (133,576 kilometers), which are believed to be the original miles. Professionally restored four years ago with the period-correct paint, the RWD truck rocks an inline-six engine under the hood, a column-mounted stick shift, and the signatures of



Straight as an arrow in every respect and completely free of rust, this rare piece of Elvis Presley miscellanea and American automotive features “too many new parts to list” and “original parts boxed up and ready to go.” According to GAA, “the truck runs and drives very well.” On February 8th in 1967, the legendary musician and Hollywood star purchased no fewer than three brand-new GMC pickups from Guy Caldwell Motors in Senatobia, Mississippi. Chassis number CS1570DPC9205A is one of those half-ton trucks, documented in the 1996 book “Hurry Home, Elvis!” by Donna Lewis, the daughter of Circle G Ranch foreman George Lewis.Offered by GAA Classic Cars with a letter of authenticity from the Elvis Presley Enterprises, the workhorse in the photo gallery was sold by Vernon Presley in 1968 to Haynes Motors in Maryland, according to a copy of the bill of sale. A copy of the title application is also included, listing Haynes as the second owner of the green-painted pickup after Elvis Aaron Presley.Heading to auction on February 27th in Greensboro, North Carolina, the standard-cab pickup was repaired by the head mechanic at Haynes, driven for a few years, then sold to Mr. Richards in Pensacola, Florida. In 1986, the half-tonner was bought by a family for use in an Elvis-themed museum.The five-digit odometer currently shows approximately 83,000 miles (133,576 kilometers), which are believed to be the original miles. Professionally restored four years ago with the period-correct paint, the RWD truck rocks an inline-six engine under the hood, a column-mounted stick shift, and the signatures of Jay Leno and Blake Sheldon on the dashboard.Straight as an arrow in every respect and completely free of rust, this rare piece of Elvis Presley miscellanea and American automotive features “too many new parts to list” and “original parts boxed up and ready to go.” According to GAA, “the truck runs and drives very well.”

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.