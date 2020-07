Because we live in a world in which “it didn’t happen if there’s no social media post about it,” Elsa fully documented her ordeal on her Instagram Stories. It saw her attempt to drive across a flooded road and get stuck in the middle of it.Elsa was at the wheel of the family van, which seemed to be carrying her three children with Chris Hemsworth and Luke Zocchi, a family friend and Chris’ personal trainer. It was Zocchi who ultimately arranged for the “rescue” party, but not before Elsa had to make her escape through one of the windows.In her IG live videos, the Spanish actress declared herself too “optimistic” for assuming she would make it across, and in a humorous fashion accompanied her messages by “Help me!” notes. The whole thing was meant to be more or less a joke, as you can see in the video below.Some of her 3.8 million followers did not find it funny. Her posts were criticized as the worst moment for snapping selfies and she also came under fire for driving the car with her kids into a flooded road.It is believed the incident happened in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, where Elsa and Chris have a $20 million mansion. They have been living here since 2014.Criticism and personal opinions aside (which tend to be more passionate where a celebrity is concerned), driving into flooded areas is not without risks and, for this reason, not recommendable. It doesn’t take a whole lot of flowing water to render a car buoyant, which puts the driver and passengers at risks of injuries when it’s carried away by the flow. Even without this worst-case scenario, driving into high water can cause damage to the car.In short, let Elsa’s experience serve as a lesson and just don’t go onto flooded roads