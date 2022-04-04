Elon Musk Was Apparently Not Cool Enough for Berghain Club in Berlin

Elon Musk had a Twitter logorrhea over the weekend and one of his messages referred to the super-exclusive Berghain club in Berlin. The tweet was written at the crack of dawn, possibly after a wild night. It’s not clear whether Musk implies that he refused to enter or he was refused entry.
Musk admitted a while back in an interview with Business Insider that he sometimes feels lonely. He’s just human after all and being the world’s richest man doesn’t make it easy on him. Being in Berlin over the weekend, it’s understandable why he wanted to combat loneliness with a healthy dose of euphoria in the most-raved about club out there, Berghain. Judging by his following tweets, euphoria is all he got.
“They wrote PEACE on the wall at Berghain! I refused enter,” wrote Elon Musk at 5:51 am (Berlin time). The issue kept tormenting him and, three and a half hours later, he was still fixated on the subject. “Peace. Peace? I hate the word. Those who do care about peace (myself aspirationally included) don’t need to hear it. And those who don’t care about peace? Well …”
Admittedly, Berghain is one of the most difficult to access clubs in the world, but being Elon Musk, you’d expect to carry some perks. Nonetheless, as people started to react to Musk’s messages, it seems that Musk was indeed refused entry into the club.
“Tell me you didn't make it into Berghain without telling me you didn't make it into Berghain,” replied one user. “Elon Musk apparently drunk tweeting about being refused entry to Berghain is very funny,” wrote another.
According to people familiar with the club, Berghain doesn’t care how much money you have or what your name is. Instead, entrance is granted based on coolness, outfits, and aesthetics. It might be that Musk was judged as not cool enough for the Berghain, it happened to millions of people before. But pretending you did not want to enter because of the “peace” lettering on the wall is just lame.
Nevertheless, it seems that Musk, later on, woke up to better sentiments. At 11:10 am local time, he concluded his spat with a “Berlin rocks” message. Some 20 minutes later, his Gulfstream jet took off from Berlin Brandenburg, according to SpaceX Jets.
