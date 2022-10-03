Elon Musk Tweets About Ukraine and Russia, Garry Kasparov Calls It Moral Idiocy

In this tweet, Musk came up with “the solution” for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Tesla CEO said the regions Russia annexed without even knowing its borders should have new elections under the United Nations supervision to decide whether to join Russia or not. Their decision should be respected.
The second suggestion is that Ukraine gives up on Crimea, which would have its water supply secured. Finally, Ukraine should remain neutral – without joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Kasparov lost his patience and debunked Musk publicly, advising the Tesla CEO also to erase his tweet as it was not too late to do so.
Kasparov asked: “Who are you to reward years of Putin's war crimes with Ukrainian blood and land? To declare done what evil crimes must be undone?” Apart from calling what Musk suggested “moral idiocy,” the chess master also said the tweet was a “repetition of Kremlin propaganda” and “a betrayal of Ukrainian courage & sacrifice.”
The former world chess champion made sure to repel “the known fallacies” he believes Musk repeated with this tweet: “1) Ukraine was neutral in 2014 and Russia attacked & occupied it, invading again this year. Never again. 2) The greatest nuclear threat comes from concessions to Putin, not standing up to him. 3) The only real peace will be when Russia is defeated. 4) Legitimizing the change of national borders by force is the way of dictators, not the free world. 5) Ukrainian people and territory are not baubles to be traded or sold by third parties, let alone to a dictatorship committed to their ethnic cleansing and slaughter.”
This was not the only negative response to Musk’s tweet. Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, said no Ukrainian would buy the “Tesla crap” – in NSFW terms – ever again after this. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi created a poll asking which Elon Musk people preferred: one who supports Ukraine or one who supports Russia. Gitanas Nauseda, the president of Lithuania, made a sarcastic analogy comparing stealing Tesla’s wheels with what Russia did with Ukrainian regions. Even Darth Putin – a satirical tweet account mocking the Russian ruler – said he would name Elon Musk the head of the Russian election commission.
Some memes even changed Tesla’s logo to Tezla, using the Z Russia turned into a symbol of the invasion instead of the “s.” As Tesla’s public face, Musk’s tweet mess should give the company massive PR work to fix. Too bad it dismissed its PR department ages ago.
