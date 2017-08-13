Elon Musk: Tesla Model Y Will Require Only 328 Feet Of Wiring

More on this:

1 New Tesla Cars Switch to Autopilot 2.1 And Have More Computing Power

2 Tesla Model 3 Configurator Looks Like The Real Deal, But It Isn’t

3 Canceling The $1k Deposit On Your Tesla Model 3 Equals Refund Delays

4 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Specifications Detailed By EPA Certification Document

5 Tesla Outsells Apple, But Only If You Look at Things in a Certain Way