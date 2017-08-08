Elon Musk: Tesla Model 3 Battery Packs Have Roughly 50 and 75 kWh Capacities

Tesla knows how to keep the news mill running, and so even though it has launched the Model 3 and has also made the first deliveries (to company employees, granted), it's still not releasing every information about the new EV.

But those aren't the only things missing from the Model 3's specs sheet. During the presentation, Musk said that the base version would get a 220-mile maximum range, while the long-rage one would travel an extra 90 miles. However, he was very hush-hush about the actual capacity of the battery packs, sparking immediate speculation.







Citing undisclosed sources that had attended the event,



Musk also made other interesting comments during the same event, implying that a shortage of battery cells might put even more strain on the



The CEO suggested that the company could incentivize potential customers to buy the base option, which requires one-third fewer cells than the long range one (Tesla can make three base Model 3s with the cells needed for two long range ones).



