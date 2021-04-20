autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Space Month  
Car reviews:
 

Elon Musk Says Autopilot Wasn’t Enabled in Fiery Driverless Tesla Model S Crash

20 Apr 2021, 3:50 UTC ·
Home > News > U-turn
Elon Musk is protective of Tesla, understandably so. He is also particularly defensive when it comes to claims that Autopilot is in any way misleading or endangering drivers and passengers by luring them into a false sense of security.
18 photos
2021 Tesla Model S facelift2021 Tesla Model S facelift2021 Tesla Model S facelift2021 Tesla Model S facelift2021 Tesla Model S facelift2021 Tesla Model S facelift2021 Tesla Model S facelift2021 Tesla Model S facelift2021 Tesla Model S facelift2021 Tesla Model S facelift2021 Tesla Model S facelift2021 Tesla Model S facelift2021 Tesla Model S facelift2021 Tesla Model X facelift2021 Tesla Model X facelift2021 Tesla Model X facelift2021 Tesla Model X facelift
The other day, another Tesla crash was blamed on Autopilot by authorities. Technically, it was blamed on Autopilot misuse: two men in a 2019 Tesla Model S crashed into a tree in a residential area in Spring, Texas, after missing a turn and traveling at a high rate of speed. The car burst into flames upon impact and burned for four hours, killing both occupants.

According to the police, there was no one in the driver’s seat when the crash occurred. One man was in the passenger seat, and the owner of the car was in the backseat. Constable Mark Herman of Harris County Precinct 4 told the media after the crash that investigators were “very confident” there was no one at the wheel.

In a new statement, he tells Reuters that a witness confirmed the two men drove off with the intent of testing the “self-driving” capabilities of the vehicle. When they left, the driver had already slipped out from the driver’s seat.

That is impossible, Elon Musk says on Twitter. The crash was not caused by Autopilot because Tesla logs show Autopilot wasn’t even enabled at the time. Moreover, it would have been impossible to enable it and then slip out of the driver’s seat due to a series of conditions, including lane markings (which were missing on this residential road), and the fact that this was a residential area.

Tesla has safeguards that disable Autopilot if they’re not met, like hand pressure on the wheel at every 10 seconds, a buckled seatbelt, and a body’s weight detected in the driver’s seat. That said, drivers looking for a dangerous thrill have found ways around them in the past.

Constable Herman says Musk’s tweet is the first time the police hear back from Tesla regarding the crash. “We will eagerly wait for that data,” he tells Reuters. But he stands by the initial statement regarding how there was no one at the wheel of the Tesla that slammed into the tree and then burst into flames, killing the two occupants.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has also launched an investigation into the accident.

Tesla Tesla Model S autopilot Elon Musk accident safety Texas
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day