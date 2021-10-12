Elon Musk Says All ICE Cars Will Not Be Replaced by EVs for at Least 30 Years

More on this:

1 Elon Musk Announces GigaBier, Because Beer Tastes Better in Cybertruck-Based Containers

2 First German-Built Tesla Cars Could Leave Factory Gates Next Month, Musk Says

3 Elon Musk Says at Shareholders Meeting That There Is No Model 2

4 Elon Musk Insists on Autonowashing, Says Tesla Will License Autonomy to Anyone

5 Tesla Is Moving Its Headquarters to Texas, But Will Sell the Same Cars in 2022