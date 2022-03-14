Elon Musk's Twitter Account Probably Hacked, Challenges Putin to Single Combat

'What’s going on with Elon Musk?' is something the world must be wondering after reading the most recent posts on his Twitter account. Many think the Tesla CEO's account must have been hacked. These tweets overstepped his usual weirdness today with a meme that’s offensive to a certain group of people and also a one-on-one combat challenge to Vladimir Putin.
Another day, another tweet from the Tesla CEO and 2021 Person of the Year, Elon Musk. Although recently news broke out that he welcomed a second baby with singer Grimes, Musk is not letting the baby fever get to his head. Or is he?
Today, it’s been quite some diverse activity on Musk’s Twitter account. That wouldn’t be too peculiar by his standards, because all his followers know how much he loves tweeting the most random things.
But his activity has people wondering whether the second-richest man's Twitter account has been hacked. He started the day with a couple of memes that weren’t that LGBTQ+-friendly. It included a profile-themed meme “I support the current thing,” with several causes, including the LGBTQ+ and Ukraine’s flags.
Then, he shared a meme from Narcos, writing: “Netflix waiting for the world to end to make a movie about a black Ukraine guy who falls in love with a transgender Russian soldier.” He didn’t quite read the room on this one.
And, if that wasn’t enough, Musk (or the hackers) continued with a challenge to Vladimir Putin himself, with Ukraine as stakes.
He wrote, over the course of several hours, in a mix of English and Russian: “There is a beauty to the biological substrate. By the pricking of my thumbs …” One hour later, he added a tweet which translates to “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine.”
One more hour later, he added a new tweet translated to “Do you agree with this fight?” in which he also tagged the official Kremlin account.
The possibility that Musk’s account has been hacked is high. It's 2022 and it's not that difficult. But we also have to take into account that all the messages have been up for over three hours. And he replied to a follower: “I am absolutely serious,” a couple of hours after the initial post.
So, what is really going on? Is the fact that he’s living “below the poverty line” affecting his social media skills, or does he think he can single-handedly end the war in Ukraine? We might never know the answer to these questions... until his new tweets.
Today, it’s been quite some diverse activity on Musk’s Twitter account. That wouldn’t be too peculiar by his standards, because all his followers know how much he loves tweeting the most random things.
But his activity has people wondering whether the second-richest man's Twitter account has been hacked. He started the day with a couple of memes that weren’t that LGBTQ+-friendly. It included a profile-themed meme “I support the current thing,” with several causes, including the LGBTQ+ and Ukraine’s flags.
Then, he shared a meme from Narcos, writing: “Netflix waiting for the world to end to make a movie about a black Ukraine guy who falls in love with a transgender Russian soldier.” He didn’t quite read the room on this one.
And, if that wasn’t enough, Musk (or the hackers) continued with a challenge to Vladimir Putin himself, with Ukraine as stakes.
He wrote, over the course of several hours, in a mix of English and Russian: “There is a beauty to the biological substrate. By the pricking of my thumbs …” One hour later, he added a tweet which translates to “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine.”
One more hour later, he added a new tweet translated to “Do you agree with this fight?” in which he also tagged the official Kremlin account.
The possibility that Musk’s account has been hacked is high. It's 2022 and it's not that difficult. But we also have to take into account that all the messages have been up for over three hours. And he replied to a follower: “I am absolutely serious,” a couple of hours after the initial post.
So, what is really going on? Is the fact that he’s living “below the poverty line” affecting his social media skills, or does he think he can single-handedly end the war in Ukraine? We might never know the answer to these questions... until his new tweets.
I hereby challenge— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
???????? ?????
to single combat
Stakes are ???????
Let the fight begin.......! pic.twitter.com/l2NqVBuB1e— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) March 14, 2022
March 14, 2022