Elon Musk Now Goes by Elona, Is Very Serious About Fighting Putin

That feeling you sometimes get that something is not right, chakras are misaligned or something really strange is happening but you can’t tell what it is – you can get that same feeling now by simply scrolling through Elon Musk’s Twitter feed.
And maybe that’s not entirely a bad thing. If we’re to believe the most pessimistic headlines, the world is on the verge of WWIII, prices are going up, gasoline is so expensive that thieves are drilling holes in tanks to steal it, there’s still an international health crisis, and Ye and Kim and Pete are having one hell of a messy fight in the media. Nothing seems to be going right these days, so maybe what Elon Musk is trying to do is lighten up the mood a bit.
Earlier this week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hand-to-hand combat, nominating Ukraine as the prize for the winner and making many believe his Twitter account had been hacked. The invasion of Ukraine is no laughing matter, so Musk’s tweets divided opinion, because he seemed to be turning it into just that. For his part, Musk insisted he was serious about it, even tagging the official Kremlin account on the platform, just to make sure he gets a reply.
The idea of commanders-in-chief duking it out man-to-man to spare the lives of troops is not unheard of in history, but Musk doesn’t have a bone to pick in the ongoing conflict. Still, he wants to fight Putin, and he seems to want it badly enough that he’s still tweeting about it.
One of Musk’s most recent tweets is a message he got from Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Chechen Republic and a known Putin associate, over Telegram. It’s an offer (and a not-too-veiled insult) to train him either in fighting or in the American art of “black PR,” with the goal of turning him “from the gentle (effeminate) Elona into the brutal Elon you need to be.” Because, as “Elona” is right now, “Vladimir Vladimirovich will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent,” Kadyrov says.
Musk says that Kadyrov’s message is legit, which, if true, means even Russian politicians and feared militia chiefs take the time out in a bloody war to check their social media. But perhaps more astounding is Musk’s response to this offer, which was not of the kind he couldn’t refuse.
“Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage,” he writes. “If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed.” Signed: Elona.
As of the time of press, Musk is still “Elona Musk” on Twitter. From Technoking to the Emperor of Mars and Elona, you can’t say that Musk doesn’t have his plate full at all times of day. And night.
